Charley Hull poses a question for her fans as she 'smiles her way into the AIG Women’s Open’

Charley Hull is back in the spotlight as she gets ready for her next challenge at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open. On Wednesday, July 30, the British golfer took to Instagram to share a cheerful post from Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales. Dressed in a bright yellow t-shirt and her usual white cap, she posed with a big smile and captioned:“Smiling my way into the @aigwomensopem😀 who is coming out to watch?🏴✌️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHull’s post comes just ahead of her 11th LPGA Tour start of the season. The 29-year-old is still chasing her first win in 2025 and will be looking to make a strong run this week. Last week, Hull teed it up at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, where she tied for 21st with a total score of 5-under. While she hasn’t yet won a major, she came close at this very tournament in 2023, finishing solo second — her best result at the AIG Women’s Open so far.She has already played in all four major tournaments this year. Hull tied for 12th at both the U.S. Women’s Open and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. However, her most recent major appearance at the Amundi Evian Championship did not go as planned. The Kettering native had to withdraw during the first round in France after collapsing multiple times. Hull later explained that she had been dealing with a virus all week.In addition to that, Charley Hull recently wore stylish apparel at the practice round of the 2025 AIG Women's Open.Charley Hull shows off stylish Malbon outfit ahead of 2025 AIG Women’s OpenCharley Hull was seen in a stylish new outfit during a practice round at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Club as she prepares for the 2025 AIG Women’s Open. The weather in Wales was cold, but the British golfer kept warm while turning heads with her fashion choices. TaylorMade shared photos and a video of Hull hitting a powerful drive at one of the scenic holes on the course.She wore Malbon Golf’s Alessia Windbreaker Pullover in ivory. The pullover had a fun floral print and green details. It is made to block harsh winds and provide comfort and warmth. The pullover is listed at $248 on Malbon’s official website. Hull matched it with Malbon’s Performance Nylon Tech Pants in Forest green. The pants have an elastic waistband, drawcord, and pockets at the front and back.They are designed for both comfort and movement and cost $148 on the brand’s website. For footwear, Hull wore Adidas’ ZG23 Spike Golf Shoes. Although Adidas no longer sells them, fans can still find the shoes on eBay. Charley Hull is not only preparing to compete with full form, but she’s doing it in style.