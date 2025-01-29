Charley Hull dons all black as she posts latest video from her “drills”

Charley Hull took to Instagram stories on January 29, 2025 to share a video with her 713,000 Instagram followers. The English professional golfer was spotted wearing an all-black outfit featuring a black golf hat, hoodie, and trousers, with white shoes.

Hull is a 28-year-old golfer who turned pro in 2013. Her career got off to a strong start as she was named the Best International Newcomer at the SJA British Sports Award in 2013 and the LET Rookie of the Year in 2015. The English pro golfer has secured two LPGA Tour wins and 38 top 10s.

In the video Hull shared, she executed a shot as part of her pre-season practice rounds. She posted the Instagram story with the caption:

“Drills drills drills.”

Still taken from Charley Hull's Instagram story/source: @charley.hull on Instagram

Over the past few weeks, Hull has also kept her followers updated on her gym sessions. The LPGA Tour player shared pictures where she was involved in exercises such as running and pushing weights. She captioned the post:

“It’s being comfortable with being uncomfortable, as my dad has always told me, pain is a weakness of the mind.”

Hull also recently announced her partnership with the energy drinks company Rockstar Energy.

Hull will soon be making her return to the LPGA Tour, where she will hope to build on her impressive end to the 2024 season.

When Charley Hull ended her two-year winless streak

Charley Hull, the 28-year-old English pro golfer secured a victory at a Ladies European Tour event in November 2024. She clinched the Aramco Team Series individual title in Riyadh, Saudi, after registering a score of -18 at the tournament.

However, this win only came after 25 months of near-victories. Before that, her last win was the Volunteers of America Classic on the LPGA Tour in 2022. Hull took to Instagram to share her elation at the victory, which signalled the end of her two-year drought. She posted a picture with the caption:

“Finally the bride and not the bridesmaid. So good to be back in the winner’s circle.”

In 2024, the LPGA Tour player competed at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, finishing at T7. She made a total of 15 cuts, securing five top ten finishes.

However, in 2025, Hull will not be present at the HGV Tournament of Champions because she has not secured an LPGA Tour win since 2022.

