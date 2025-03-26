Charley Hull dons a stunning black skirt as she goes out practicing

Charley Hull is currently in the field for the 2025 Ford Championship. The British golfer is all set to compete in her third LPGA Tour event of the season this week. Just a day ahead of the tournament, Hull was seen putting in the hard work on the range in a stunning black skirt.

The 29-year-old golfer shared a video of her practice session on her Instagram stories, where she can be seen sporting an all-black ensemble. Charley Hull was working on her driver at the practice range as she is gearing up to compete in the 2025 Ford Championship in Arizona.

Charley Hull stuns in a black skirt - Source: via Instagram @charley.hull

The two-time LPGA Tour winner is one of the most active and followed LPGA Tour golfers on social media, especially Instagram. Charley Hull shares regular updates about her day-to-day life, fitness, and game to keep her fans and followers updated and engaged. Currently, she has around 731K followers and is one of the most followed LPGA Tour pros.

Charley Hull has had a decent start to the year so far, as she has registered two top-20 finishes in her first two LPGA Tour events. She also competed in one LET tournament at the 2025 PIF Saudi Ladies International, where she finished tied for 8th.

When will Charley Hull tee off in the first round of the 2025 Ford Championship?

This week, Charley Hull is paired with Lydia Ko and Ruoning Yin and is all set to tee off at 7:44 am ET from the 10th tee. Other prominent names like Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang, etc, are also in the field, making it one of the prominent events on the LPGA Tour.

Here's the round one tee time of all golfers competing in the 2025 Ford Championship:

Tee 1 Tee Times

07:00 AM - Paula Reto, Xiaowen Yin, Mariel Galdiano

- Paula Reto, Xiaowen Yin, Mariel Galdiano 07:11 AM - Dani Holmqvist, Jing Yan, Jeongeun Lee5

- Dani Holmqvist, Jing Yan, Jeongeun Lee5 07:22 AM - Gurleen Kaur, Caley McGinty, Ssu-Chia Cheng

- Gurleen Kaur, Caley McGinty, Ssu-Chia Cheng 07:33 AM - Mao Saigo, Cristie Kerr, Linnea Strom

- Mao Saigo, Cristie Kerr, Linnea Strom 07:44 AM - Lucy Li, Carlota Ciganda, Megan Khang

- Lucy Li, Carlota Ciganda, Megan Khang 07:55 AM - Nasa Hataoka, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Narin An

- Nasa Hataoka, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Narin An 08:06 AM - Sei Young Kim, Albane Valenzuela, Lauren Coughlin

- Sei Young Kim, Albane Valenzuela, Lauren Coughlin 08:17 AM - Jin Hee Im, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Leona Maguire

- Jin Hee Im, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Leona Maguire 08:28 AM - Yan Liu, Minami Katsu, Gemma Dryburgh

- Yan Liu, Minami Katsu, Gemma Dryburgh 08:39 AM - Wei-Ling Hsu, Cassie Porter, Manon De Roey

- Wei-Ling Hsu, Cassie Porter, Manon De Roey 08:50 AM - Savannah Grewal, Hyo Joon Jang, Brittany Altomare

- Savannah Grewal, Hyo Joon Jang, Brittany Altomare 09:01 AM - Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Celine Borge, Ina Yoon

- Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Celine Borge, Ina Yoon 11:55 AM - Yuri Yoshida, Sarah Kemp, Yahui Zhang

- Yuri Yoshida, Sarah Kemp, Yahui Zhang 12:06 PM - In Gee Chun, Adela Cernousek, Morgane Metraux

- In Gee Chun, Adela Cernousek, Morgane Metraux 12:17 PM - Jiwon Jeon, Hinako Shibuno, Azahara Munoz

- Jiwon Jeon, Hinako Shibuno, Azahara Munoz 12:28 PM - Lexi Thompson, Hannah Green, A Lim Kim

- Lexi Thompson, Hannah Green, A Lim Kim 12:39 PM - Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit

- Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit 12:50 PM - Rio Takeda, Angel Yin, Rose Zhang

- Rio Takeda, Angel Yin, Rose Zhang 01:01 PM - Celine Boutier, Jin Young Ko, Sarah Schmelzel

- Celine Boutier, Jin Young Ko, Sarah Schmelzel 01:12 PM - Maja Stark, Stacy Lewis, Ryann O'Toole

- Maja Stark, Stacy Lewis, Ryann O'Toole 01:23 PM - Lauren Morris, Kate Smith-Stroh, Yuna Nishimura

- Lauren Morris, Kate Smith-Stroh, Yuna Nishimura 01:34 PM - Ashleigh Buhai, Auston Kim, Kumkang Park

- Ashleigh Buhai, Auston Kim, Kumkang Park 01:45 PM - Yu Liu, Lindy Duncan, Maria Fassi

- Yu Liu, Lindy Duncan, Maria Fassi 01:56 PM - Polly Mack, Bianca Pagdanganan, Emily Kristine Pedersen

Tee 10 Tee Times

07:00 AM - Fiona Xu, Gigi Stoll, Alexa Pano

- Fiona Xu, Gigi Stoll, Alexa Pano 07:11 AM - Gabby Barker, Frida Kinhult, Brooke Matthews

- Gabby Barker, Frida Kinhult, Brooke Matthews 07:22 AM - Mary Liu, Danielle Kang, Alena Sharp

- Mary Liu, Danielle Kang, Alena Sharp 07:33 AM - Yuka Saso, Linn Grant, Ayaka Furue

- Yuka Saso, Linn Grant, Ayaka Furue 07:44 AM - Lydia Ko, Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull

- Lydia Ko, Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull 07:55 AM - Lilia Vu, Amy Yang, Yealimi Noh

- Lilia Vu, Amy Yang, Yealimi Noh 08:06 AM - Akie Iwai, Haeran Ryu, Brooke M. Henderson

- Akie Iwai, Haeran Ryu, Brooke M. Henderson 08:17 AM - Allisen Corpuz, Ariya Jutanugarn, Mi Hyang Lee

- Allisen Corpuz, Ariya Jutanugarn, Mi Hyang Lee 08:28 AM - Lauren Hartlage, Stephanie Kyriacou, Eun-Hee Ji

- Lauren Hartlage, Stephanie Kyriacou, Eun-Hee Ji 08:39 AM - Amanda Doherty, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Aditi Ashok

- Amanda Doherty, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Aditi Ashok 08:50 AM - Jeongeun Lee6, Peiyun Chien, Jessica Porvasnik

- Jeongeun Lee6, Peiyun Chien, Jessica Porvasnik 09:01 AM - Saki Baba, Caroline Inglis, Jenny Bae

- Saki Baba, Caroline Inglis, Jenny Bae 11:55 AM - Madison Young, Georgia Hall, Fatima Fernandez Cano

- Madison Young, Georgia Hall, Fatima Fernandez Cano 12:06 PM - Chisato Iwai, Somi Lee, Pornanong Phatlum

- Chisato Iwai, Somi Lee, Pornanong Phatlum 12:17 PM - Karis Davidson, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Ana Belac

- Karis Davidson, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Ana Belac 12:28 PM - Gaby Lopez, Anna Nordqvist, Nataliya Guseva

- Gaby Lopez, Anna Nordqvist, Nataliya Guseva 12:39 PM - Esther Henseleit, Hyo Joo Kim, Madelene Sagstrom

- Esther Henseleit, Hyo Joo Kim, Madelene Sagstrom 12:50 PM - Jennifer Kupcho, Grace Kim, Hye-Jin Choi

- Jennifer Kupcho, Grace Kim, Hye-Jin Choi 01:01 PM - Jasmine Suwannapura, Bailey Tardy, Jenny Shin

- Jasmine Suwannapura, Bailey Tardy, Jenny Shin 01:12 PM - Miyu Yamashita, Moriya Jutanugarn, Gabriela Ruffels

- Miyu Yamashita, Moriya Jutanugarn, Gabriela Ruffels 01:23 PM - Sung Hyun Park, Hira Naveed, Benedetta Moresco

- Sung Hyun Park, Hira Naveed, Benedetta Moresco 01:34 PM - Ingrid Lindblad, Soo Bin Joo, Elizabeth Szokol

- Ingrid Lindblad, Soo Bin Joo, Elizabeth Szokol 01:45 PM - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Dewi Weber, Weiwei Zhang

- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Dewi Weber, Weiwei Zhang 01:56 PM - Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Kristen Gillman, Cheyenne Knight

