Charley Hull dons a stunning black skirt as she goes out practicing

Charley Hull is currently in the field for the 2025 Ford Championship. The British golfer is all set to compete in her third LPGA Tour event of the season this week. Just a day ahead of the tournament, Hull was seen putting in the hard work on the range in a stunning black skirt.
The 29-year-old golfer shared a video of her practice session on her Instagram stories, where she can be seen sporting an all-black ensemble. Charley Hull was working on her driver at the practice range as she is gearing up to compete in the 2025 Ford Championship in Arizona.
The two-time LPGA Tour winner is one of the most active and followed LPGA Tour golfers on social media, especially Instagram. Charley Hull shares regular updates about her day-to-day life, fitness, and game to keep her fans and followers updated and engaged. Currently, she has around 731K followers and is one of the most followed LPGA Tour pros.
Charley Hull has had a decent start to the year so far, as she has registered two top-20 finishes in her first two LPGA Tour events. She also competed in one LET tournament at the 2025 PIF Saudi Ladies International, where she finished tied for 8th.
When will Charley Hull tee off in the first round of the 2025 Ford Championship?
This week, Charley Hull is paired with Lydia Ko and Ruoning Yin and is all set to tee off at 7:44 am ET from the 10th tee. Other prominent names like Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang, etc, are also in the field, making it one of the prominent events on the LPGA Tour.
Here's the round one tee time of all golfers competing in the 2025 Ford Championship:
Tee 1 Tee Times
- 07:00 AM - Paula Reto, Xiaowen Yin, Mariel Galdiano
- 07:11 AM - Dani Holmqvist, Jing Yan, Jeongeun Lee5
- 07:22 AM - Gurleen Kaur, Caley McGinty, Ssu-Chia Cheng
- 07:33 AM - Mao Saigo, Cristie Kerr, Linnea Strom
- 07:44 AM - Lucy Li, Carlota Ciganda, Megan Khang
- 07:55 AM - Nasa Hataoka, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Narin An
- 08:06 AM - Sei Young Kim, Albane Valenzuela, Lauren Coughlin
- 08:17 AM - Jin Hee Im, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Leona Maguire
- 08:28 AM - Yan Liu, Minami Katsu, Gemma Dryburgh
- 08:39 AM - Wei-Ling Hsu, Cassie Porter, Manon De Roey
- 08:50 AM - Savannah Grewal, Hyo Joon Jang, Brittany Altomare
- 09:01 AM - Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Celine Borge, Ina Yoon
- 11:55 AM - Yuri Yoshida, Sarah Kemp, Yahui Zhang
- 12:06 PM - In Gee Chun, Adela Cernousek, Morgane Metraux
- 12:17 PM - Jiwon Jeon, Hinako Shibuno, Azahara Munoz
- 12:28 PM - Lexi Thompson, Hannah Green, A Lim Kim
- 12:39 PM - Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit
- 12:50 PM - Rio Takeda, Angel Yin, Rose Zhang
- 01:01 PM - Celine Boutier, Jin Young Ko, Sarah Schmelzel
- 01:12 PM - Maja Stark, Stacy Lewis, Ryann O'Toole
- 01:23 PM - Lauren Morris, Kate Smith-Stroh, Yuna Nishimura
- 01:34 PM - Ashleigh Buhai, Auston Kim, Kumkang Park
- 01:45 PM - Yu Liu, Lindy Duncan, Maria Fassi
- 01:56 PM - Polly Mack, Bianca Pagdanganan, Emily Kristine Pedersen
Tee 10 Tee Times
- 07:00 AM - Fiona Xu, Gigi Stoll, Alexa Pano
- 07:11 AM - Gabby Barker, Frida Kinhult, Brooke Matthews
- 07:22 AM - Mary Liu, Danielle Kang, Alena Sharp
- 07:33 AM - Yuka Saso, Linn Grant, Ayaka Furue
- 07:44 AM - Lydia Ko, Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull
- 07:55 AM - Lilia Vu, Amy Yang, Yealimi Noh
- 08:06 AM - Akie Iwai, Haeran Ryu, Brooke M. Henderson
- 08:17 AM - Allisen Corpuz, Ariya Jutanugarn, Mi Hyang Lee
- 08:28 AM - Lauren Hartlage, Stephanie Kyriacou, Eun-Hee Ji
- 08:39 AM - Amanda Doherty, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Aditi Ashok
- 08:50 AM - Jeongeun Lee6, Peiyun Chien, Jessica Porvasnik
- 09:01 AM - Saki Baba, Caroline Inglis, Jenny Bae
- 11:55 AM - Madison Young, Georgia Hall, Fatima Fernandez Cano
- 12:06 PM - Chisato Iwai, Somi Lee, Pornanong Phatlum
- 12:17 PM - Karis Davidson, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Ana Belac
- 12:28 PM - Gaby Lopez, Anna Nordqvist, Nataliya Guseva
- 12:39 PM - Esther Henseleit, Hyo Joo Kim, Madelene Sagstrom
- 12:50 PM - Jennifer Kupcho, Grace Kim, Hye-Jin Choi
- 01:01 PM - Jasmine Suwannapura, Bailey Tardy, Jenny Shin
- 01:12 PM - Miyu Yamashita, Moriya Jutanugarn, Gabriela Ruffels
- 01:23 PM - Sung Hyun Park, Hira Naveed, Benedetta Moresco
- 01:34 PM - Ingrid Lindblad, Soo Bin Joo, Elizabeth Szokol
- 01:45 PM - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Dewi Weber, Weiwei Zhang
- 01:56 PM - Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Kristen Gillman, Cheyenne Knight