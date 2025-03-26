Charley Hull dons stunning black skirt & olive green t-shirt as TaylorMade releases photos from latest shoot

The official Instagram account of TaylorMade took to its story on Tuesday to post a picture of Charley Hull practicing at Whirlwind Golf Club ahead of the Ford Championship in Chandler, Arizona this week. The story also includes an icon that says Hull is a part of Team TaylorMade.

TaylorMade is one of the premier golf brands in the world and sponsors golf stars such as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler. Hull has been sponsored by TaylorMade since 2019.

In the picture posted by TaylorMade, Hull can be seen sporting a stunning black skirt paired with an olive green T-shirt. The story series was a part of the photoshoot for the Ford Championship and also featured the likes of Nelly Korda, Hae Ran Ryu, and Brooke Henderson.

TaylorMade's story on Tuesday featuring Charley Hull - Source: via @taylormade on Instagram

Hull is set to tee it up tomorrow in the first round of the Ford Championship at the Whirlwind Golf Club. This is the first time Whirlwind Golf Club has hosted an LPGA Tour event. In the past, it has hosted qualifiers for the Web.com Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour).

Top storylines heading into the 2025 Ford Championship

Nelly Korda after winning the Ford Championship 2024 (via Getty)

Although Charley Hull played in last year's Ford Championship at Seville Golf and Country Club in Gilbert, Arizona, she withdrew after an opening round even-par 72 due to illness. Nelly Korda ultimately won the event by a two-shot margin. Korda, who is still the World No. 1, will attempt to defend her title this week.

Both Korda and Hull have only played two LPGA Tour events this year. Korda last played at the Founders Cup in Bradenton, Florida in early February. She finished tied for seventh in the event, nine shots behind winner Yealimi Noh, who is playing this week at the event.

Nelly Korda also played in the Hilton Grands Vacations Tournament of Champions the week before the Founders Cup. She finished in solo second place, two shots behind winner A Lim Kim, who is also playing this week.

Charley Hull last played at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore at the beginning of March where she finished tied for fourth place, six shots behind winner Lydia Ko. Hull also played in the Founders Cup and finished tied for 19th.

Lydia Ko after winning the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 (via Getty)

Lydia Ko is also in the field for this week's Ford Championship and finished tied for 13th at the competition last year. Ko is currently the World No. 3 and has played in three LPGA Tour events this year. The three-time major champion last played in her win at the HSBC Women's World Championship in early March.

Ko won three times last year, claiming her third major title at the Women's British Open at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

