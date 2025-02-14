Charley Hull drops a hilariously unfiltered ADHD meme on Instagram

Charley Hull recently shared a relatable and hilarious ADHD meme on Instagram. The English golfer is currently competing at the PIF Saudi Ladies International at Riyadh Golf Club.

In the meme shared on Instagram Story, Hull reposted a viral meme featuring boxing promoter Eddie Hearn in a confident and amused stance. The text on the meme read:

"My ADHD ass when absolutely anyone tells me what to do (laughing emoji)"

In the short clip, Hearn could be seen saying a phrase that many ADHD people who struggle with authority and instructions relate to:

"Don't do that. Can't do that. Won't do that. Shouldn't do that. F*** off. Leave me alone. I'm going like that, son. Rockets to the moon, and you ain't getting in my way."

Screenshot of Charley Hull's Instagram Story (Credit: @charley.hull/Instagram)

Hull is tied for 20th at the ongoing PIF Saudi Ladies International after two rounds with Yan Liu, Fatima Fernandez Cano and Carlota Ciganda. She scored 69 in the first round and 70 in the second, aggregating 5-under 139.

In the post-round press conference, Hull was asked about her No.1 goal in the 2025 season. She said (via Golfweek):

"I want to try and get my 5K run time down to 20 minutes by the end of the year. It’s around 26 minutes at the moment. I don’t want to just be a golfer. I want to be an athlete. I train because it’s good for my mental health, and it’s good for me. I just enjoy it as a hobby."

Hull comes to the tournament after tying for 19th at the LPGA opener at the Founders Cup 2025 held at Bradenton Country Club, Florida. She thanked sponsors, volunteers and fans for their support during the week in a post on Instagram. She described her performance as a steady start to the season.

How did Charley Hull perform in 2024 on LET?

Charley Hull had a solid 2024 season on LET season. She finished fourth in the Order of Merit standings and earned a total of $566,851.57 on the LET Tour.

Hull competed in 12 LET tournaments and won one at last year's Aramco Team Series in Riyadh. She won by three strokes over Nicole Broch Estrup. Further, she finished as a runner-up event at both Tampa and Korea.

Let's take a look at Charley Hull's performances in 2024 on the LET Tour:

Aramco Ladies International - 3

- 3 ATS - Tampa - TEAM (RESULT) - 2

- 2 Aramco Team Series - Tampa - 2

- 2 ATS - Korea - TEAM (RESULT) - 3

- 3 Aramco Team Series - Korea - 2

- 2 ATS - London - TEAM (RESULT) - 36

- 36 Aramco Team Series - London - 106 (RTD)

- 106 (RTD) The Amundi Evian Championship - 106

- 106 ISPS HANDA Scottish Open - 5

- 5 AIG Women's Open - 20

- 20 ATS - Riyadh - TEAM (RESULT) - 10

- 10 Aramco Team Series - Riyadh - 1

