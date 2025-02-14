Charley Hull shares her intense ‘5k’ run before golf at PIF’s Riyadh event

Charley Hull has shared news about her intense workout again. In her latest Instagram story, Hull has provided her workout log before PIF’s Riyadh event. She divided her workout into two parts – ‘Before Golf’ and ‘After Golf' and captioned the post:

“Another day at the office done.”

Hull's workout schedule Image Source: Charley Hull Instagram Story @charley.hull (https://www.instagram.com/stories/charley.hull/3567844981084533851/?hl=en)

As per Hull, this is her workout schedule on the second day at the PIF Saudi Ladies International. Before hitting the green, she had a 5k steady run for cardiovascular fitness. After finishing the day’s play, Charley Hull did 5 sets of chest presses (10 reps) and bench-over rows (10 reps) to maintain her upper body strength.

Then, Hull did 4 rounds of seated cable rows (8 reps) and press-ups (10 reps), focusing on her back and upper body. She followed it up with a 10-minute EMOM session, alternating between 10 double dumbbell thrusters (8 kgs) and 10 burpees for full-body conditioning and cardio.

After such an extensive workout, the body needs a cool-down, and for that, Hull did a 3.5 km row. This cool-down row helps with continued cardiovascular and strength. Hull is known for her fitness-crazy attitude. On February 10th, she shared an Instagram story where she showcased her 5km mile treadmill workout.

Charley Hull is lagging in PIF Saudi Ladies International as Day 2 ends

The Riyadh Golf Club is hosting the PIF Saudi Ladies International, and today was its second day. On the first day, Charley Hull had a good round without any bogeys. Although she made a few birdies, she finished in 20th place, tied with 11 other golfers.

On the second day today, Hull is still in 20th place with a score of 5-under. After the day’s play, Hull is sharing her 20th place with Carlota Ciganda, Fatima Fernandez Cano of Spain and Yan Liu of China. Hull is 7 strokes behind the leader, Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand.

Having a not-so-good day one on the green, Charley Hull’s caddie, Adam Woodward, called her ‘a rockstar’ in his Instagram story. In his story, Woodward posed with Hull, who was sitting in a golf cart. Woodward’s caption read:

“Heading to work with the rockstar @charleyhull.”

The word ‘Rockstar’ correlates with Rockstar Energy Drink, the brand Hull started an association with last month.

PIF (Public Investment Fund), the primary sponsor of the PIF Saudi Ladies International, is channelling $5 million into women’s golf. It is notable that PIF is also the funding arm of LIV Golf. PIF has offered this $5 million purse for the Saudi Ladies International, the same amount set up for the PIF Saudi International tournament played on the men’s Asian Tour.

Charley Hull is also an ambassador for Golf Saudi, the organization responsible for growing the sport in Saudi Arabia and worldwide.

