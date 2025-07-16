Charley Hull drops major schedule update after collapsing on tee at Evian Championship

English golfer Charley Hull has officially confirmed her return to action just days after a health scare forced her to withdraw from the Amundi Evian Championship in France. The 28-year-old collapsed on the 13th tee during the first round on July 11 and was escorted off the course for medical attention.

Ad

Hull later revealed she had been dealing with heatstroke and had not been feeling well before the incident. Hull is now confirmed to play in the PIF London Championship from August 8 to 10, hosted at the Turion Club. PIF Global Series confirmed this news on Instagram on July 15. The caption of the post reads:

"Charley Hull confirmed🚨 Another home talent ready to compete at this year’s PIF London Championship this August 8–10.🎟️Tickets available via the link in our bio! #PIFGlobalSeries"

Ad

Trending

Ad

At the Evian, Hull was visibly unwell before collapsing on the 13th tee at the Evian Resort Golf Club. She was immediately attended to by medical staff. Though she wanted to continue, her caddie and officials insisted she withdraw for safety. The tournament later confirmed she wouldn’t return for the remainder of the event.

Following her withdrawal, Hull took time off to rest and recover under medical supervision. Her confirmation for the PIF London event suggests that her condition has improved and she’s ready to get back to competitive golf. The London Championship will be a home event for Hull, who is originally from Kettering, England.

Ad

Charley Hull has had a strong season despite the recent setback. She finished runner-up at the U.S. Women’s Open and has consistently remained inside the top 20 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

Charley Hull shared the cause behind the Evian collapse, confirming return plans

Charley Hull has given fans an update after her sudden collapse during the opening round of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. The 29-year-old golfer fell twice on the course on Thursday, July 10, and had to withdraw from the tournament.

Ad

Two days later, on July 13, Hull posted a message on Instagram explaining what happened. She said that a virus she had been dealing with for a few days finally caught up with her during the round. She wrote:

“Thanks for all the messages guys. Today I’ve started to feel a lot better. And excited to be back and fit for the Scottish and AIG Women’s Open❤”

Hull had started her round from the 10th tee at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France. She was grouped with Ruoning Yin and Haeran Ryu. Things took a turn as she walked to the 4th tee, her 13th hole of the day. Hull appeared unwell and sat down near a bunker. She tried to continue but collapsed after her tee shot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More