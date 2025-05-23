Charley Hull enjoys 'breakfast with a view' in a bathrobe before Round 2 of the 2025 Mayakoba Open

Charley Hull is enjoying her time down in Mexico. She's south of the border for the 2025 Mayakoba Open, the final tournament before the US Women's Open a week from now. She's been very active on Instagram, showcasing everything she's been up to.

The golfer took some practice swings before the opening round and then posted her dinner, saying it was one of the best hotels she'd visited. Now, ahead of her tee time in round two, the English golfer is showing off her breakfast.

Charley Hull is enjoying herself in Mexico (Instagram/charley.hull)

She took a video of herself lounging in a white bathrobe before flipping the camera to show off her incredible view. She captioned it:

"Breakfast with a view."

The view in question was just outside the place where she was enjoying her meal. It was on the water and had a small island in the middle with a beautiful tree. There were also rows of stunning flowers.

Hull is staying at a nice hotel while she's at the Mayakoba Open, which she has said is a good chance for her to get her game in good shape ahead of next week's Major.

She said via Golfweek:

"I think it's very tight as there is not much room for error, but it's very scoreable, if you know what I mean. It's just kind of like fairway then bush. But I think it will be a very good scoreable week and a good week to get your confidence up for the U.S. Open. You've got to be quite smart with lines off the tee and like clubs and stuff.

Hull was even to par in round one of the tournament.

Charley Hull wants real Mexican food

On multiple occasions, Charley Hull has shared something about her food from Mexico. This is because it was a big deal for her. Living in England, she revealed that she doesn't get "proper" Mexican food very often.

Charley Hull has sought after real Mexican food (Image via Imagn)

She said via Golfweek:

"English people just think Mexican food is just like fajitas, and I don't even know if you have fajitas, do you know what I mean? When I come to the U.S., I always look for a traditional family-run Mexican restaurant because I love the taste of food and it's just so nice. Now, like after my press conference, I want to go to a Mexican restaurant and just go and eat some food."

Charley Hull has been successful in getting the food she was looking for. She posted some homemade chips and guacamole on her Instagram story just two days ago and has had other meals since.

