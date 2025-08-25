Charley Hull enjoys ‘dinner date’ amid LPGA Tour break

Charley Hull took some time off the golf course to enjoy a relaxed evening out. The English golfer shared an Instagram story on August 25 featuring a “dinner date” with her friend, Paris Jade Brown. The two were pictured smiling at a restaurant table, drinks in hand, as Hull captioned the post:

Ad

“Dinner date @parisjadebrown ✨🍴.”

Charley Hull has been balancing her recovery and practice sessions after suffering a minor ankle injury earlier this month. She was scheduled to return at the PIF London Championship but had to withdraw at the last moment. The two-time LPGA winner later updated fans with clips of her swing and putting practice, assuring that she was on track to regain full fitness.

Ad

Trending

Although she will skip the upcoming FM Championship, Hull is set to rejoin the Tour at the Aramco Houston Championship, which runs from September 5–7 at Golfcrest Country Club in Houston, Texas. The event will mark Hull's second appearance in the PIF Global Series after she tied for eighth at the season’s opening tournament in Riyadh.

Charley Hull’s most recent start came at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, and fans are looking forward to seeing her back in competitive action in Houston. Apart from that, not long ago, one of Charley Hull's friends revealed her cheat day.

Ad

When Charley Hull got playfully exposed by Annabel Dimmock over the ‘Cheat Day’ treat

When it comes to consistency in fitness, Charley Hull’s name usually pops up. The English golfer is well-known for her strict routine, which includes morning runs and intense workouts.

But even Hull wasn’t spared from a lighthearted call-out by her longtime friend, Annabel Dimmock. A month ago, Dimmock took to Instagram to share a cheeky snap of Hull sitting with a Starbucks cup in hand. What caught attention is that it wasn’t her usual fitness-fueled drink but a cosy hot chocolate.

Ad

Dimmock captioned the moment with a playful jab:

“She ordered a hot chocolate and said it’s a cheat day 😂😂😂😂 Wouldn’t wanna know what I’ve eaten today…”

Charley Hull, of course, didn’t let the joke slide. She came back with a story of her own, posting a picture from inside her car where two boxes of food were placed on the seat. In the caption, Hull revealed how she turned into a food courier for Dimmock:

Ad

“phone call off baby bells ‘hiya I’m hungry can you bring me food please’ yes your butler has arrived 😂😂 cheese ham tostie & chips. @annabeldimmock”

The exchange perfectly captured the kind of bond Hull and Dimmock share. Both golfers from England they’ve been friends for years, often spotted practising together and speaking highly of each other in interviews. Their playful social media banter just adds another glimpse into their close friendship away from the course.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More