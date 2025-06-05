Charley Hull follows in Paige Spiranac’s footsteps as she shares ‘BTS’ for her pay-to-access content channel

Charley Hull was last seen competing at the 2025 US Women's Open. She was hoping to win the event, but ended up in 12th place. Hull had some strong rounds of E, +1, -1, and -1, resulting in an overall score of one shot under par. Recently, Hull updated the fans about her next big photoshoot project.

Ad

On June 5, Charley Hull posted an Instagram story about her most recent photoshoot. Although there has been no confirmation as to where this photoshoot took place, Hull has teased BTS of this shoot on her Passes ID, something which Paige Spiranac usually does.

Famous golf YouTuber Paige Spiranac also uses this same strategy to gain more traction for her Passes platform. She shares BTS and funny clips from the shoots for her YouTube videos on her Passes account. Hull did the same, expressing how exciting the photoshoot was for her, and also informed fans that they can access the BTS content from that day on her Passes page.

Ad

Trending

Hull's caption in the story read:

"Lots of BTS content from an exciting shoot the other day 📸🎥 Go check it out on my passes page ✌️"

Aside from that, Charley Hull informed that she is offering a discount code to fans who have not yet subscribed to her Passes ID. Her caption in the story continued:

"Reply with a ⛳emoji and I'll send you a discount code!"

Ad

Here's a look at Hull's story:

Charley Hull's story on BTS from her photoshoot - Source: via @charley.hull on Instagram

Charley Hull's Passes subscriptions have four brackets. She has divided the subscription packages into the following categories:

Ad

Driving Range : $4.99/month – Provides basic access to Hull's content.

: $4.99/month – Provides basic access to Hull's content. Clubhouse Pass : $19.99/month – Includes additional content and perks beyond the basic tier.

: $19.99/month – Includes additional content and perks beyond the basic tier. Tour Pro : $49.99/month – Offers more in-depth content and interaction opportunities.

: $49.99/month – Offers more in-depth content and interaction opportunities. Signature Club: $89.99/month – Grants full access, including unlimited direct messages to Hull, exclusive content, signed memorabilia, surprise rewards, and inclusion in a special thank-you section on her page.

How much money did Charley Hull win at the 2025 US Women's Open?

LPGA: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - First Round - Source: Imagn

The 2025 US Women's Open had a purse worth $12,000,000. It is one of the LPGA Tour's five major championships, and Maja Stark won it this year. Charley Hull made it into the top 15 and finished in 12th position, for which she earned a total of $229,198.

Ad

Apart from Hull, below are the winnings of the top 30 players in the 2025 US Women's Open.

Win: Maja Stark, -7/281, $2.4 million

T-2: Nelly Korda, -5/283, $1,052,621

T-2: Rio Takeda, -5/283, $1,052,621

T-4: Hyejin Choi, -4/284, $486,261.67

T-4: Ruoning Yin, -4/284, $486,261.67

T-4: Mao Saigo, -4/284, $486,261.67

T-7: Hailee Cooper, -3/285, $358,003.50

T-7: Hinako Shibuno, -3/285, $358,003.50

T-9: Ariya Jutanugarn, -2/286, $281,340.67

T-9: Angel Yin, -2/286, $281,340.67

T-9: Linn Grant, -2/286, $281,340.67

T-12: Charley Hull, -1/287, $229,197.60

T-12: Hannah Green, -1/287, $229,197.60

T-14: Ina Yoon, E/288, $179,245

T-14: Jin Young Ko, E/288, $179,245

T-14: Chiara Tamburlini, E/288, $179,245

T-14: Yealimi Noh, E/288, $179,245

T-14: Sarah Schmelzel, E/288, $179,245

T-19: Julia Lopez Ramirez, +1/289, $138,804

T-19: Madelene Sagstrom, +1/289, $138,804

T-19: Gaby Lopez, +1/289, $138,804

T-22: Esther Henseleit, +2/290, $110,035

T-22: Chisato Iwai, +2/290, $110,035

T-22: Andrea Lee, +2/290, $110,035

T-22: Minjee Lee, +2/290, $110,035

T-26: Lydia Ko, +3/291, $91,569.50

T-26: A Lim Kim, +3/291, $91,569.50

T-28: Pauline Roussin Bouchard, +4/292, $82,016.67

T-28: Jin Yan, +4/292, $82,016.67

T-28: Aline Krauter, +4/292, $82,016.67

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More