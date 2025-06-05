Charley Hull follows in Paige Spiranac’s footsteps as she shares ‘BTS’ for her pay-to-access content channel

Charley Hull was last seen competing at the 2025 US Women's Open. She was hoping to win the event, but ended up in 12th place. Hull had some strong rounds of E, +1, -1, and -1, resulting in an overall score of one shot under par. Recently, Hull updated the fans about her next big photoshoot project.
On June 5, Charley Hull posted an Instagram story about her most recent photoshoot. Although there has been no confirmation as to where this photoshoot took place, Hull has teased BTS of this shoot on her Passes ID, something which Paige Spiranac usually does.
Famous golf YouTuber Paige Spiranac also uses this same strategy to gain more traction for her Passes platform. She shares BTS and funny clips from the shoots for her YouTube videos on her Passes account. Hull did the same, expressing how exciting the photoshoot was for her, and also informed fans that they can access the BTS content from that day on her Passes page.
Hull's caption in the story read:
"Lots of BTS content from an exciting shoot the other day 📸🎥 Go check it out on my passes page ✌️"
Aside from that, Charley Hull informed that she is offering a discount code to fans who have not yet subscribed to her Passes ID. Her caption in the story continued:
"Reply with a ⛳emoji and I'll send you a discount code!"
Here's a look at Hull's story:
Charley Hull's Passes subscriptions have four brackets. She has divided the subscription packages into the following categories:
- Driving Range: $4.99/month – Provides basic access to Hull's content.
- Clubhouse Pass: $19.99/month – Includes additional content and perks beyond the basic tier.
- Tour Pro: $49.99/month – Offers more in-depth content and interaction opportunities.
- Signature Club: $89.99/month – Grants full access, including unlimited direct messages to Hull, exclusive content, signed memorabilia, surprise rewards, and inclusion in a special thank-you section on her page.
How much money did Charley Hull win at the 2025 US Women's Open?
The 2025 US Women's Open had a purse worth $12,000,000. It is one of the LPGA Tour's five major championships, and Maja Stark won it this year. Charley Hull made it into the top 15 and finished in 12th position, for which she earned a total of $229,198.
Apart from Hull, below are the winnings of the top 30 players in the 2025 US Women's Open.
- Win: Maja Stark, -7/281, $2.4 million
- T-2: Nelly Korda, -5/283, $1,052,621
- T-2: Rio Takeda, -5/283, $1,052,621
- T-12: Charley Hull, -1/287, $229,197.60
