Charley Hull goes out with 15-Y/O Amateur golfer as she shares pics from their golf session

Charley Hull shared about her time at the 91st Sunningdale Foursomes in an Instagram story, featuring 15-year-old amateur golfer Darci Lewis. Lewis originally shared the image, later reshared by Hull.

Hull participated in the 91st Sunningdale Foursomes. Teaming up with fellow professional Georgia Hall, the duo secured a 1-up victory against siblings Ella and Daniel Butteriss in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Hull could be seen posing alongside the amateur golfer in an Instagram story. They stood at the golf course of Sunningdale Foursomes. Lewis captioned the story:

"@charley.hull❤️''

Charley Hull's Instagram story

The Sunningdale Foursomes is a prestigious event that brings male and female golfers, professionals and amateurs together, competing from the same tees under a handicap system. This format has been a part of the tournament since its introduction in 1934. As of the 2025 season, Charley Hull has played at the HSBC Women's World Championship in late February.

Alongside Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, there are other notable names. Former footballer Gareth Bale, a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, partnered with Matthew Wylie but suffered a narrow 1-up defeat to Loius Cohen Boyer and Hugo Rouilon.

91st Sunningdale Foursomes Tournament schedule

Here's the schedule for the 2025 Sunningdale Foursomes Tournament at Sunningdale Golf Club.

Sunningdale Handicap

• Male Professionals: +1

• Male Amateurs: 0

• Female Professionals: +2

• Female Amateurs: +3

First Round – Tuesday, 11 March 2025 (Old Course)

1. 12:00 PM - James Ablett (Liphook) & Kelly Travers (Alresford) vs. Hamish Hall (Studley Wood) & Harry Thomas (Frilford Heath)

2. 12:30 PM - Christian Brown (Sunningdale) & Ricky Willison (Ealing) vs. Adam Keogh (Woodhall Spa) & James Freeman (Rotherham)

3. 12:16 PM - Warren Bennett (Chestfield) & Josh Bovis (Clyne) vs. Rob Watson (Porters Park) & James Ruebotham (Welwyn Garden City)

4. 12:38 PM - Luke Titchener (Surbiton) & Daniel Gaunt (Surbiton) vs. Glen Portelli (Old Fold Manor) & James Jankowski (Old Fold Manor)

5. 12:46 PM - Lewy Hayward (Marlborough) & Ashley Millington (Players) vs. Harley Smith (Rayleigh) & Dylan Shaw Radford (Huddersfield)

6. 12:54 PM - Paul Sedgwick (Sunningdale) & Richard Edginton (Royal Wimbledon) vs. Meg Rossouw (Cumberwell Park) & Alex Jacobs (Cumberwell Park)

Second Round – Tuesday, 11 March 2025 (New Course)

1. 12:32 PM - Charlie Daughtrey (Rotherham) & Tom Osborne (Lindrick) vs. Ellie Gower (Gleneagles) & John Wilding (Heysham)

2. 12:48 PM - Jamie Little (Variety) & Liam Bond (TRS) vs. Eliot Baker (Tiverton) & Charlie Robb (Buckingham)

3. 1:04 PM - Martin Slumbers (Worplesdon) & Catriona Matthew (North Berwick) vs. Charlotte Naughton (Longhirst Hall) & Paul Fiddes (Longhirst Hall)

4. 1:20 PM - David Corben (Hindhead) & Harry Crockett (Addington Palace) vs. Paul Hendriksen (Ivybridge) & James Ruth (MiGolf)

5. 1:36 PM - Ivan Norman (Sunningdale) & Philip Carr (Sunningdale) vs. Emily Slater (Ely City) & Andrew George (Ely City)

6. 1:52 PM - Sam De’Ath (North Hants) & Corey Sheppard (High Post) vs. Mark Roberts (Queenwood) & Oliver Fisher (Queenwood)

Third Round – Wednesday, 12 March 2025 (Old Course)

1. 8:00 AM - Georgia Hall (Wentworth) & Charley Hull (Woburn) vs. Ella Butteriss (Beaconsfield) & Daniel Butteriss (Beaconsfield)

2. 8:08 AM - Iona Stephen (Crail Golf Society) & James Bunch (Prestwick) vs. Terry Nicholls (Clandon Regis) & Alex Keefe (Addington Palace)

3. 8:16 AM - Heather MacRae (Gleneagles) & Holly Morgan (Lindrick) vs. Raphaela Dyer (Hayling Island) & Howard Millard (Liphook)

4. 8:24 AM - Andrew Haworth (Sunningdale) & Adam Hickling (Stoneham) vs. Gary McNeill (Royal Portrush) & Matthew McAlpin (Royal Portrush)

Fourth Round – Thursday, 13 March 2025 (Old Course)

1. 8:32 AM - Claire Mann (Sunningdale) & Steve Seman (Highgate) vs. Zoe McLean-Tattan (Romford) & Patrick McLean-Tattan (Romford)

2. 8:40 AM - Toby Peters (Thorpe Hall) & Richard McEvoy (Thorpe Hall) vs. Liam Grehan (The K Club) & Joe Lyons (Galway)

3. 8:48 AM - Matthew Wylie (Rothley Park) & Gareth Bale (Queenwood) vs. Louis Cohen Boyer (Les Bordes) & Hugo Rouillon (RCF La Boulie)

4. 8:56 AM - Jonathan Rafferty (Sunningdale) & Daniel Torrance (Sunningdale) vs. Nicholas Smits (Gog Magog) & Hamish Morrison (Royal St. George’s)

First Round – Tuesday, 11 March 2025 (New Course)

1. 12:08 PM - Gareth Davies (Abbeydale) & Robert Harris (Lincoln) vs. Andy Shakespear (Warren) & Timothy Hodson (Wentworth)

2. 12:24 PM - Michael Sowerby (Alwoodley) & James Walker (The Oaks) vs. Hugh Foley (Royal Dublin) & Jake Hapgood (Southerndown)

3. 12:30 PM - Tomasz Anderson (Porters Park) & Mark Laskey (Melbourne) vs. Josh White (Leatherhead) & Jack Mahoney (Burhill)

4. 12:38 PM - Peter Tarver-Jones (Worthing) & Scott Nightingale (Worthing) vs. Archie Wells (Sunningdale) & Cameron Langley (Bramley)

5. 12:46 PM - Taylor Kerr (Carnegie) & Chris Mailley (Carnegie) vs. Darryl Gwilliam (Warwickshire) & William Shucksmith (Sunningdale)

6. 12:54 PM - David Laffar (Crondon Park) & Charlotte Thompson (Crondon Park) vs. Robert Coles (Unattached) & Simon Khan (Hanbury Manor)

Second Round – Tuesday, 11 March 2025 (Old Course)

1. 8:00 AM - Thalia Kirby (Harleyford) & Jake Ayres (Foxhills) vs. Nick Newbold (Kedleston Park) & Anthony Plummer (Kedleston Park)

2. 8:08 AM - Maxwell Martin (Harborne) & Matthew Hibbs (Manor House) vs. Guy Woodman (ProAgenda) & Aran Wainwright (RGS)

3. 8:16 AM - Nicola Slater (Hickleton) & Hannah Holden (Alwoodley) vs. Ami Ewan (Goswick) & Gary Potter (Bedlingtonshire)

4. 8:24 AM - Scott Gregory (Corhampton) & Billy McKenzie (Rowlands Castle) vs. Liam Phipps (Sutton Coldfield) & Patrick Ruff (Sutton Coldfield)

Third Round – Wednesday, 12 March 2025 (Old Course)

1. 8:32 AM - Todd Clements (Wisley) & Elliot Fullalove (Braintree) vs. Callum Mackay (Betchworth Park) & David Copsey (Betchworth Park)

2. 8:40 AM - Callum Shinkwin (Moor Park) & Dan Brooks (Mill Hill) vs. Harry Westall (Sunningdale) & Billy Gammon (Trevose)

3. 8:48 AM - Frederik Dortmans (Sunningdale) & Warren Jacklin (Heitlinger) vs. Fraser Macleod (Stockport) & Sam Prince (Ringway)

4. 8:56 AM - Jon Hopkins (Bishop’s Stortford) & Haley Yerxa (Bishop’s Stortford) vs. Shannon O’Dwyer (Wynyard) & Alexander Shaw (Seaton Carew)

