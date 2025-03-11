Who is playing in the 91st Sunningdale Foursomes? Star-studded field ft. Charley Hull and Gareth Bale explored

The historic Sunningdale Foursomes tees off on Tuesday, March 11, bringing together a stellar lineup of professionals and amateurs for its 91st edition. The week-long event at the Sunningdale Golf Club has attracted top golfers, including LPGA stars Charley Hull and Georgia Hall and former footballer Gareth Bale, a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid.

Ad

As of March 2025, Hull has participated in two LPGA Tour events this season. In late February, she played in the HSBC Women's World Championship.

Hull and Hall, who have participated in 10 Solheim Cups and a Major, are gearing up to start their event at 9:04 a.m. on the old course. The duo is returning to Sunningdale after competing in previous editions. Meanwhile, Bale will partner with Matthew Wylie from Rothley Park.

Ad

Trending

Other notable participants include Sky Sports broadcaster Lona Stephen, who has played in the event multiple times, and former R&A CEO Martin Slumber, who is teaming up with two-time Solheim Cup-winning captain Catriona Matthew. Their match is scheduled for 10:24 a.m. on Tuesday.

The DP World Tour is also well represented, with past winners like James Morrison, Robert Rock, Simon Khan, Callum Shinwin, Todd Clements, Richard McEvoy, and Oliver Fisher in the field. Fisher and his partner Mqark Roberts, face golf monthly's Sam DeAth and Corey Sheppard in the first round. Let's look at the format of this event closely.

Ad

Sunningdale Foursomes - a tournament steeped in tradition

86th Sunningdale Foursomes - Source: Getty

The Sunningdale Foursomes has been a staple of European golf since its inaugural edition in 1934. Known for its unique foursome format where players alternate shots, it remains one of the toughest formats in the game. The tournament features a mix of professionals and amateurs with men and women competing from the same tees under a handicap system.

Ad

The handicap system features male professionals playing off +1, male amateurs playing off 0, lady professionals playing off 2, and lady amateurs playing off 3. Previously lady amateurs played off 4, but the tournament committee revised it to 3.

This event originally featured just 46 pairs. Due to high demand, it now caps entries at 128 pairs. To secure a spot, entrants must demonstrate recent golfing achievements. Over the years, the competition has attracted PGA and DP World Tour professionals, former Ryder Cup and Walker Cup players, and even Major champions.

Harley Smith and Dylan Shaw Radford secured last year's Sunningdale Foursomes title with a dominant 5&4 victory in the final. In 2022 World No. 1 amateur Lottie Woad partnered with Rachel Gourley to win 6&5. The event has witnessed several big names including Linn Grant and Maja Stark in 2019, Luke Donald in 1996, and Ross Fisher in 2003 and 2004.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback