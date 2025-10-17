Charley Hull goes golfing with the ‘gals’ Foxhill Country Club and Resort

Charley Hull headed out to play a round of golf with her friends Olivia Cowan and Anouska Torrance in Surrey. Hull was last seen in action at the LOTTE Championship, where she finished at T14 with a 10-under final par score. Amid her break from the LPGA Tour, the English golfer spent some time with her friends.

Hull reached the Foxhill Golf and Country Club in Chertsey, Surrey, along with fellow Ladies European Tour player Olivia Cowan and Anouska Torrance. On Friday, October 17, Hull reposted Cowan's story on her Instagram page, which featured the three girls. Hull rocked an all-black outfit during the golf outing. The story was captioned:

"Golfing with the gals @charley.hull @anouskatorrance"

Screenshot of Charley Hull's Instagram story - Source - @charley.hull on Instagram

Olivia Cowan also shared a story saying that their followers can catch a glimpse of their golf matches on their Passes accounts. Cowan is a German professional golfer currently active on the Ladies European Tour. She last competed at the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship where she carded a 4-under par score to finish at T28.

Charley Hull recently claimed her third LPGA title recently at the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship. She ended her three-year title drought at the Ohio event by carding a 20-under par score to seal the victory.

Charley Hull reveals she was injured during her recent LPGA Tour victory

Charley Hull at the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship - Source: Getty

Charley Hull spoke about her injury during the press conference on the final day at the Kroger Queen City Championship. Following her victory, Hull revealed about her injury when asked about her game. She shared (via ASAP Sports):

"Actually I'm a bit injured at the moment. I've tore the limit completely in half on my foot in a car park the week after the British Open at a golf event. Got told it could be up to nine weeks I could be out. I was like, wow, I turned it round in three weeks; played last week."

Hull went on to explain the development of cysts due to her injury. She continued to share how she managed it:

"I've got a healthy spine. It's just like managing it and stuff. I think I've been slapped with every injury at the minute, so I have just been managing my way through it this week. My body has been actually pretty good. A little bit sore."

"But no, I've just been absolutely grinding hard at home after I had 14 days off because of my injury, and then the last week hitting so many golf balls and practicing hard. Hard work pays off, and it has and I just feel good at the minute," Hull added.

Charley Hull became the 25th different winner of the season, the first time in the history of the LPGA Tour. Hull also spoke about the depth and growth of women's golf.

