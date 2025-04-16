Charley Hull hits swing practice donned in red and white

Charley Hull may have already made it to and has had success on the LPGA Tour, but she's not resting on her laurels. She is consistently in the gym to maintain top physical shape for golf tournaments, usually posting results to her Instagram story, and on the course, getting practice swings in.

Ad

Today (April 16), her Instagram story was not a 5K run or an intense workout. Instead, it was some golf practice in the chilly weather. Hull plays golf professionally frequently, but she maintains a constant presence on the course to ensure her form never dips.

Charley Hull took some practice swings earlier on Wednesday (Instagram/charley.hull)

In the video, Hull took several swings. It was her second such story recently, as she posted one last night about playing an evening nine holes. Today, she was decked out in a red sweater with white pants and white shoes. She paired it with a black toboggan, indicating that it must've been fairly cold where she was.

Ad

Trending

The English golfer was working with her driver and trying to stay warm while getting some useful practice in. Hull's last outing in a standard LPGA Tour tournament was the Arizona Championship, where she tied for 11th. Hyo-joo Kim beat Lilia Vu in a playoff in that event.

Charley Hull expands social media presence

Charley Hull is very active on Instagram, posting daily stories of something she did that day, be it a run or a few swings. She's also on X. While she has many times implored fans not to fall for fake accounts, she is also expanding her own presence on social media.

Ad

Charley Hull is on Passes (Image via Imagn)

She's joining Passes, the exclusive, subscription-based social media platform that allows fans to get a much closer look at the day-to-day lives and the content of their favorite creators. Paige Spiranac was one of the first golf content creators to sign up.

Ad

The Solheim Cup star said to Newsweek:

"Joining Passes is a whole new adventure for me where I can share a more personal, behind-the-scenes look into my life. I want the golf world to be more accessible to everyone, and the online golf content community is really taking off!"

She lauded the site's tech features that make it so much easier to connect with fans. Charley Hull swore her fans would get detailed content and "real insight" to the golfer.

Ad

The English golfer added:

"I'll just bring Passes along with me and don't envisage it being too distracting. I have a good friend, Anouska, helping me and she'll be behind the camera from time to time to make sure every moment is captured for my subscribers."

Fans can subscribe now to get a much closer look at everything Hull is doing beyond her daily Instagram stories and tweets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More