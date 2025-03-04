Charley Hull jumps straight into a 7K run after returning home

Charley Hull wasted no time returning to training after her HSBC Women's World Championship, jumping straight into a 7km run as soon as she got home. She had already battled through illness during the tournament in Singapore, even throwing up before the third round. Despite that, she managed to shoot a bogey-free 68.
Hull shared a series of Instagram stories about her training session on March 4. She shared a photo of herself holding her ponytail with the caption:
"Oh, it good to be home"
In the next story, the English golfer lay in bed with an under-eye mask on, captioned:
"Straight off to plane to a hydrating facial"
Hull followed that with a video from her 7km run, writing:
"7k post flight lake run done"
Hull shot rounds of 69 and 70, placing her tied for third after the second round. However, in the final round, she managed only two birdies against four bogeys, finishing with 7-under. She tied fourth with Jin Hee Im and Gaby Lopez, earning $104,318 from the $2.4 million prize purse.
Charley Hull's pre-round statement about her health
On March 1, before the third round of the tournament, Charley Hull spoke in a press conference and revealed she had fallen ill that morning:
"I woke up this morning, and I actually was sick. I threw up, and then I kind of got my head together. I actually did my personal best in my 5k run in 26 minutes, knocking another minute off. I was pretty happy about that."
Here's the list of payouts for the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship:
- 1. Lydia Ko (-13): $360,000
- T2. Ayaka Furue (-9): $195,302
- T2. Jeeno Thitikul (-9): $195,302
- T4. Jin Hee Im (-7): $104,318
- T4. Gaby Lopez (-7): $104,318
- T4. Charley Hull (-7): $104,318
- T7. Hyo Joo Kim (-6): $59,183
- T7. Hannah Green (-6): $59,183
- T7. Yealimi Noh (-6): $59,183
- T7. A Lim Kim (-6): $59,183
- T11. Mao Saigo (-5): $43,503
- T11. Hye-Jin Choi (-5): $43,503
- T11. Minjee Lee (-5): $43,503
- T14. Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-4): $35,075
- T14. Nasa Hataoka (-4): $35,075
- T14. Carlota Ciganda (-4): $35,075
- T14. Pajaree Anannarukarn (-4): $35,075
- T18. Jin Young Ko (-3): $29,581
- T18. Lauren Coughlin (-3): $29,581
- T18. Haeran Ryu (-3): $29,581
- T21. Leona Maguire (-2): $24,200
- T21. Mi Hyang Lee (-2): $24,200
- T21. Brooke M. Henderson (-2): $24,200
- T21. Allisen Corpuz (-2): $24,200
- T21. Rio Takeda (-2): $24,200
- T21. Miyu Yamashita (-2): $24,200
- T21. Amy Yang (-2): $24,200
- T21. Ruoning Yin (-2): $24,200