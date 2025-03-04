Charley Hull jumps straight into a 7K run after returning home

Charley Hull wasted no time returning to training after her HSBC Women's World Championship, jumping straight into a 7km run as soon as she got home. She had already battled through illness during the tournament in Singapore, even throwing up before the third round. Despite that, she managed to shoot a bogey-free 68.

Hull shared a series of Instagram stories about her training session on March 4. She shared a photo of herself holding her ponytail with the caption:

"Oh, it good to be home"

Screengrab of Hull's Instagram story

In the next story, the English golfer lay in bed with an under-eye mask on, captioned:

"Straight off to plane to a hydrating facial"

Still from Charley Hull's Instagram story

Hull followed that with a video from her 7km run, writing:

"7k post flight lake run done"

Still from Charley Hull's Instagram story

Hull shot rounds of 69 and 70, placing her tied for third after the second round. However, in the final round, she managed only two birdies against four bogeys, finishing with 7-under. She tied fourth with Jin Hee Im and Gaby Lopez, earning $104,318 from the $2.4 million prize purse.

Charley Hull's pre-round statement about her health

On March 1, before the third round of the tournament, Charley Hull spoke in a press conference and revealed she had fallen ill that morning:

"I woke up this morning, and I actually was sick. I threw up, and then I kind of got my head together. I actually did my personal best in my 5k run in 26 minutes, knocking another minute off. I was pretty happy about that."

Here's the list of payouts for the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship:

1. Lydia Ko (-13): $360,000

T2. Ayaka Furue (-9): $195,302

T2. Jeeno Thitikul (-9): $195,302

T4. Jin Hee Im (-7): $104,318

T4. Gaby Lopez (-7): $104,318

T4. Charley Hull (-7): $104,318

T7. Hyo Joo Kim (-6): $59,183

T7. Hannah Green (-6): $59,183

T7. Yealimi Noh (-6): $59,183

T7. A Lim Kim (-6): $59,183

T11. Mao Saigo (-5): $43,503

T11. Hye-Jin Choi (-5): $43,503

T11. Minjee Lee (-5): $43,503

T14. Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-4): $35,075

T14. Nasa Hataoka (-4): $35,075

T14. Carlota Ciganda (-4): $35,075

T14. Pajaree Anannarukarn (-4): $35,075

T18. Jin Young Ko (-3): $29,581

T18. Lauren Coughlin (-3): $29,581

T18. Haeran Ryu (-3): $29,581

T21. Leona Maguire (-2): $24,200

T21. Mi Hyang Lee (-2): $24,200

T21. Brooke M. Henderson (-2): $24,200

T21. Allisen Corpuz (-2): $24,200

T21. Rio Takeda (-2): $24,200

T21. Miyu Yamashita (-2): $24,200

T21. Amy Yang (-2): $24,200

T21. Ruoning Yin (-2): $24,200

