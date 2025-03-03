Charley Hull 'can't wait to see her baby' after shaking off HSBC Women's World Championship heartbreak with intense training

Charley Hull shook off the heartbreak of her HSBC Women's World Championship finish with an intense training session. The LPGA Tour golfer said that she 'can't wait to see her baby' after she fell short of victory at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore on Sunday, March 2.

Ad

In a recent Instagram story, Hull posted a picture of herself at the gym, wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers. She could be seen standing with dumbbells lying infront of her. She captioned the story:

"Morning weights ✅ HSBC golf day done ✅. Now to chill for the rest of the day before my flight home ❤️ can't wait to see my baby 🐱🐰🍟❤️."

Ad

Trending

Hull has posted several stories about her 'baby' in the past; however, the identity remains known.

Charley Hull's Instagram Story (Credit: @charley.hull/Instagram)

Charley Hull had a splendid tournament at the HSBC Women's World Championship; however, she fell short in the final round. Hull scored 69 and 70 in the first two rounds and was tied for third on the leaderboard after the second round.

Ad

Despite an illness ahead of the third round, she scored 4-under 68 with four birdies. The English player struggled in the final round, managing only two birdies against four bogeys, finishing the tournament with an aggregate score of 7-under. She tied for fourth place with Jin Hee Im and Gaby Lopez.

She shared pictures from the tournament on her Instagram and expressed her disappointment with the final round. She wrote:

"Not the final round I was hoping for today finishing T4, but as always a fantastic event at @hsbcwomensgolf (fire emoji) Thanks for all the great local support (heart emoji) Always a pleasure to play with @lydsko and congrats on another impressive win"

Ad

Ad

Charley Hull won a prize money of $104,318 from a total prize purse of $2.4 million.

Charley Hull "threw up" ahead of the third round at the HSBC Women's World Championship

In the post-round press conference after the third round, Charley Hull shared that she was battling sickness and even "threw up" in the morning. However, she said that she composed herself and achieved a personal best in a 5K run, completing it in 26 minutes, improving her time by 30 seconds.

Ad

Hull recorded her best round of the tournament in the third round, shooting a bogey-free 4-under 68. When asked what she attributed to putting together such a solid round, she said (via ASAP Sports):

"I don't know really. I woke up this morning and I actually was sick. I threw up, and then I kind of got my head together. Then I actually did my personal best in my 5K run in 26 minutes, knocked another minute off. I was pretty happy about that. 30 seconds off, actually. That kept me in a good space for the rest of the day. Just went out on the golf course and played golf."

This was her second start on the LPGA Tour this year. She tied for 19th place at the 2025 Founders Cup, $23,210.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback