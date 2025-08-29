Charley Hull makes huge announcement amid LPGA Tour break

Charley Hull has announced that she will not be taking part in this year’s FM Championship at TPC Boston, where a total of 144 players are set to compete for a share of the $4.1 million prize purse. Hull is still recovering from ligament damage in her foot that she suffered just before the PIF Championship in London.However, as it turns out, Hull's return to action isn't too far away. The British golfer will be competing in the Aramaic Houston Championship from September 5 to 7. She collaborated with the official page of the event and posted the announcement on her Instagram account. The caption stated:“It’s official: Charley Hull is coming to Houston! See her live at the Aramco Houston Championship, September 5–7. 🎟️Tickets available via the link in our bio!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe injury happened during a practice round for the PIF Championship when Hull tripped over a curb in a parking lot and fell. She said the fall was so severe that she even heard her ankle pop. Unsure if it was broken, she tried moving it, but couldn’t.Ranked tenth in the world, Hull later told TalkSport that no one was around to help her right after the fall. She nearly fainted and had to call her boyfriend to come and get her. Eventually, someone nearby assisted her and got her into her car so she could leave.Charley Hull’s scary collapse at the 2025 Evian ChampionshipBack in July, Charley Hull’s hopes of winning her first Major at the Amundi Evian Championship ended abruptly after a frightening incident during the opening round forced her to withdraw.Hull began her round at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France, playing alongside Ruoning Yin and Haeran Ryu. She was one-under through 12 holes when she was spotted sitting near a bunker by the third green. Reports indicated that she walked to the fourth tee but collapsed shortly after.Reports from Golf Channel indicated that Hull was dealing with a virus. The LPGA released a statement on X that offered no additional information, saying:“Charley Hull has withdrawn from the first round of the @EvianChamp due to illness.”According to the Golf Channel broadcast, play was halted for about 15 minutes as medical staff attended to her. Hull attempted to continue, hitting her next tee shot, but collapsed again. Photographs from the event showed her being assisted before eventually leaving the course on a stretcher in a golf cart.An LPGA official later spoke with Hull near the player dining area, where she confirmed she was feeling better. Hull was given an IV on-site but did not need to be taken to the hospital.