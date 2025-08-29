Why is Charley Hull not playing at the FM Championship 2025? Reason explored

Charley Hull will not compete in this year's FM Championship, which is taking place at the TPC Boston. The tournament is going to have a field of 144 golfers facing off for a prize pool of $4.1 million. Hull may have been an excellent addition to the competition, but it appears that she is still recovering from the ligament damage she sustained in her foot right before the PIF Championship in London.

During the PIF Championship's practice rounds, Charley Hull tripped over a crib and fell in a parking lot. The fall was so bad that she even heard her ankle pop out. Hull was initially unsure whether she had broken it or was overreacting, which is why she attempted to move it after the incident but was unable to.

The World Number Ten even discussed the injury in an interview with TalkSport, revealing that there was no one present to pick her up when she fell. More than that, she nearly passed out and called her boyfriend to come pick her up. Later, someone helped her out and put her in her car. Charley Hull explained,

"Coming out of the locker room, I had a skip in my step because I love practising. But then I fell over a curb in the car park and was lying on the floor shouting for my boyfriend to come get me. The security guard was watching me, and I heard my ankle pop. I thought I broke it. Someone picked me up and put me in the car."

Hull later added,

"I went down so quickly, I nearly fainted. I was not sure if I was overreacting. I started moving my ankle, and it's nowhere near as bad as I thought."

Unfortunately, this is not the 29-year-old golfer's first injury of the season; she also experienced some health concerns during the 2025 Evian Championship.

What exactly happened to Charley Hull during the 2025 Evian Championship?

AIG Women's Open 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

The 2025 Evian Championship was held at the Evian Resort Palace, and while the tournament was a great success for the tour this year, bringing a lot of ratings to the LPGA, the tournament was not a great one for Charley Hull. The 29-year-old golfer collapsed on the golf course during a shot on hole 3 and again during a tee shot on hole 4. It eventually resulted in her being medically pulled from the tournament.

It was later revealed that Hull was suffering from a viral illness, which prevented her from performing at all. The golfer even gave an interview in which she described how scary the entire incident was for her. She even said that coming up from the fainting felt great to her. She explained:

"It was weird, but it was actually quite scary. When I woke up from fainting, I felt like I had come out of a really nice, deep sleep."

Charley Hull's greatest performance this season came at the AIG Women's Open, where she finished tied for second with a total score of 9 under par.

