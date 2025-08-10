Who won the PIF London Championship 2025? Full leaderboard explored

The PIF London Championship has come to its conclusion after three days of exciting competition. The tournament was held at Centurion Club, and the course proved to be a challenge for all golfers. Laura Fuenfstueck won the LET event by one stroke.

Fuenfstueck finished the competition with a total of 10-under par. On hole 18, she was 9-under par and tied for the lead with Daniela Darquea. Under pressure on the final hole, she made a birdie to not only take the lead, but also win the title. Fuenfstueck won the PIF London Championship with rounds of 67, 70, and 72.

This year's PIF London Championship had a prize pool of $2 million. With this win, Laura Fuenfstueck will take home a whopping $675,000 from this prize pool. This is the highest prize money ever awarded at the event.

2025 PIF London Championship final leaderboard explored

Apart from Laura Fuenfstueck, many other golfers performed admirably at the PIF London Championship. Talking more about their performances, here's a look at the final leaderboard of the tournament.

1 Laura Fuenfstueck (-10)

2 Daniela Darquea (-9)

3 Anne van Dam (-8)

T4 Adela Cernousek (-7)

T4 Olivia Cowan (-7)

T4 Manon de Roey (-7)

T4 Alice Hewson (-7)

T4 Kim Metraux (-7)

T4 Lee-Anne Pace (-7)

T4 Mimi Rhodes (-7)

T11 Carlota Ciganda (-6)

T11 Perrine Delacour (-6)

T11 Moa Folke (-6)

T14 Casandra Alexander (-5)

T14 Brianna Navarrosa (-5)

T14 Patty Tavatanakit (-5)

T17 Cara Gainer (-4)

T17 Marta Sanz (-4)

T19 Pia Babnik (-3)

T19 Celine Boutier (-3)

T19 Diksha Dagar (-3)

T19 Emily Kristine Pedersen (-3)

T19 Chiara Tamburlini (-3)

T19 Shannon Tan (-3)

T25 Kajsa Arwefjall (-2)

T25 Alessandra Fanali (-2)

T25 Georgia Hall (-2)

T25 Momoka Kobori (-2)

T25 Amy Taylor (-2)

T30 Amelia Garvey (-1)

T30 Darcey Harry (-1)

T30 Marta Martin (-1)

T30 Alexandra Swayne (-1)

T34 Aditi Ashok (E)

T34 Sofie Bringner (E)

T34 Ginnie Ding (E)

T34 Noora Komulainen (E)

T34 Bronte Law (E)

T34 Aunchisa Utama (E)

T34 Lauren Walsh (E)

T41 Kristyna Napoleaova (+1)

T41 Chiara Noja (+1)

T41 Luna Sobron (+1)

T44 Rosie Davies (+2)

T44 Meghan MacLaren (+2)

T44 Emma Spitz (+2)

T44 Pranavi Urs (+2)

T44 Liz Young (+2)

T49 Annabel Wilson (+3)

T49 Kelsey Bennett (+3)

T49 Danielle Du Toit (+3)

T49 Dorthea Forbrigd (+3)

T49 Maha Haddioui (+3)

T49 Natacha Host Husted (+3)

T49 Tina Mazarino (+3)

T49 Kirsten Rudgeley (+3)

T57 Blanca Fernandez (+4)

T57 Ayako Uehara (+4)

T59 Sarah Kemp (+5)

T59 Chloe Williams (+5)

T61 Eleanor Givens (+6)

T61 Agathe Sauzon (+6)

T63 Maria Hernandez (+8)

T63 Anna Magnusson (+8)

65 Trichat Cheenglab (+10)

