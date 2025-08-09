PIF London Championship Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 PIF London Championship just concluded its second round at Centurion Club, St. Albans, England. After 36 holes, Laura Fuenfstueck is in the lead with a three-stroke margin.
As round 3 tee times are in, the current tournament leader is set to tee off at 12:57 pm local time. Fuenfstueck is paired up with Carlota Ciganda and Manon De Roey for the final round of PIF London Championship 2025.
Sarah Kemp and Danielle Du Toit will start the third round action from the first tee. The first group will be teeing off from 8:30 am local time for the final 18 holes of 2025 PIF London Championship.
They will be followed by Dorthea Forbrigd, Bronte Law and Anna Magnusson. The second group will tee off from 8:42 am local time for the third round of PIF London Championship at Centurion Club.
Mimi Rhodes will tee off around 12.16 pm local time. For the final round, she will be paired up with Anne van Dam and Daniela Darquea. For the third round, Chiara Tamburlini is grouped with Aunchisa Utama and Kim Metraux. The trio will tee off at 12.33 pm local time on Sunday.
Cara Gainer, Casandra Alexander, Perrine Delacour have been grouped for the third round of PIF London Championship. They will start playing from 12.45 pm local time on Sunday.
The Ladies European Tour event has a total prize purse of $2,000,000.
2025 PIF London Championship Round 3 tee times and official groupings
Here's a detailed look at all the tee times and official pairings for the final round of this year's PIF London Championship (local time):
- 8:30 am: Sarah Kemp, Danielle Du Toit
- 8:42 am: Dorthea Forbrigd, Bronte Law, Anna Magnusson
- 8:54 am: Meghan MacLaren, Ginnie Ding, Maria Hernandez
- 9:06 am: Marta Martin, Annabel Wilson, Trichat Cheenglab
- 9:18 am: Amy Taylor, Liz Young, Kajsa Arwefjall
- 9:30 am: Lauren Walsh, Tina Mazarino, Eleanor Givens
- 9:47 am: Kristyna Napoleaova, Agathe Sauzon, Rosie Davies
- 9:59 am: Pia Babnik, Amelia Garvey, Ayako Uehara
- 10:11 am: Aditi Ashok, Chloe Williams, Kirsten Rudgeley
- 10:23 am: Luna Sobron Galmes, Emma Spitz, Maha Haddioui
- 10:35 am: Natacha Host Husted, Shannon Tan, Georgia Hall
- 10:47 am: Chiara Noja, Noora Komulainen, Darcey Harry
- 10:59 am: Pranavi Urs, Blanca Fernandez, Patty Tavatanakit
- 11:16 am: Marta Sanz Barrio, Celine Boutier, Olivia Cowan
- 11:28 am: Alessandra Fanali, Moa Folke, Kelsey Bennett
- 11:40 am: Adela Cernousek, Alice Hewson, Lee-Anne Pace
- 11:52 am: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Sofie Bringner, Brianna Navarrosa
- 12:04 pm: Alexandra Swayne, Momoka Kobori, Diksha Dagar
- 12:16 pm: Mimi Rhodes, Anne van Dam, Daniela Darquea
- 12:33 pm: Aunchisa Utama, Kim Metraux, Chiara Tamburlini
- 12:45 pm: Cara Gainer, Casandra Alexander, Perrine Delacour
- 12:57 pm: Manon De Roey, Carlota Ciganda, Laura Fuenfstueck