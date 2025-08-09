  • home icon
  • Golf
  • PIF London Championship Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Aug 09, 2025 18:28 GMT
PIF London Championship - Source: Getty
The 2025 PIF London Championship just concluded its second round at Centurion Club, St. Albans, England. After 36 holes, Laura Fuenfstueck is in the lead with a three-stroke margin.

As round 3 tee times are in, the current tournament leader is set to tee off at 12:57 pm local time. Fuenfstueck is paired up with Carlota Ciganda and Manon De Roey for the final round of PIF London Championship 2025.

Sarah Kemp and Danielle Du Toit will start the third round action from the first tee. The first group will be teeing off from 8:30 am local time for the final 18 holes of 2025 PIF London Championship.

They will be followed by Dorthea Forbrigd, Bronte Law and Anna Magnusson. The second group will tee off from 8:42 am local time for the third round of PIF London Championship at Centurion Club.

Mimi Rhodes will tee off around 12.16 pm local time. For the final round, she will be paired up with Anne van Dam and Daniela Darquea. For the third round, Chiara Tamburlini is grouped with Aunchisa Utama and Kim Metraux. The trio will tee off at 12.33 pm local time on Sunday.

Cara Gainer, Casandra Alexander, Perrine Delacour have been grouped for the third round of PIF London Championship. They will start playing from 12.45 pm local time on Sunday.

The Ladies European Tour event has a total prize purse of $2,000,000.

2025 PIF London Championship Round 3 tee times and official groupings

Here's a detailed look at all the tee times and official pairings for the final round of this year's PIF London Championship (local time):

  • 8:30 am: Sarah Kemp, Danielle Du Toit
  • 8:42 am: Dorthea Forbrigd, Bronte Law, Anna Magnusson
  • 8:54 am: Meghan MacLaren, Ginnie Ding, Maria Hernandez
  • 9:06 am: Marta Martin, Annabel Wilson, Trichat Cheenglab
  • 9:18 am: Amy Taylor, Liz Young, Kajsa Arwefjall
  • 9:30 am: Lauren Walsh, Tina Mazarino, Eleanor Givens
  • 9:47 am: Kristyna Napoleaova, Agathe Sauzon, Rosie Davies
  • 9:59 am: Pia Babnik, Amelia Garvey, Ayako Uehara
  • 10:11 am: Aditi Ashok, Chloe Williams, Kirsten Rudgeley
  • 10:23 am: Luna Sobron Galmes, Emma Spitz, Maha Haddioui
  • 10:35 am: Natacha Host Husted, Shannon Tan, Georgia Hall
  • 10:47 am: Chiara Noja, Noora Komulainen, Darcey Harry
  • 10:59 am: Pranavi Urs, Blanca Fernandez, Patty Tavatanakit
  • 11:16 am: Marta Sanz Barrio, Celine Boutier, Olivia Cowan
  • 11:28 am: Alessandra Fanali, Moa Folke, Kelsey Bennett
  • 11:40 am: Adela Cernousek, Alice Hewson, Lee-Anne Pace
  • 11:52 am: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Sofie Bringner, Brianna Navarrosa
  • 12:04 pm: Alexandra Swayne, Momoka Kobori, Diksha Dagar
  • 12:16 pm: Mimi Rhodes, Anne van Dam, Daniela Darquea
  • 12:33 pm: Aunchisa Utama, Kim Metraux, Chiara Tamburlini
  • 12:45 pm: Cara Gainer, Casandra Alexander, Perrine Delacour
  • 12:57 pm: Manon De Roey, Carlota Ciganda, Laura Fuenfstueck
About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
