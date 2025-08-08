Who is leading the PIF London Championship after Round 1? Leaderboard explored

The first day of the PIF London Championship at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England is in the books. Following the conclusion of the first round, the women’s professional golf event has two names on top of the leaderboard.

On August 8, after the first 18 holes of play, Alexandra Swayne and Laura Fuenfstueck held the lead. Both of them scored an 18-hole total of 6-under par 67 after the first round of 2025 PIF London Championship.

The third position on the leaderboard is currently held by two golfers with a first round total score of 5-under par 68. Chiara Tamburlini and Carlota Ciganda are both placed T3 on the PIF London Championship.

Fifth place is occupied by five golfers - Cara Gainer, Mimi Rhodes, Sofie Bringner, Charlotte Laffar and Alessandra Fanali. Their 2025 PIF London Championship round 1 scores stand at 4-under par 69.

This was the first edition of this tournament and features a massive prize purse of $2,000,000. Charley Hull ended up missing the PIF London Championship due to an injury that she suffered recently.

Hull's friend Georgia Hall is playing the Ladies European Tour event at Centurion Club. After the first round at the PIF London Championship, Hall was placed 37th with an even par total (73).

2025 PIF London Championship Full Leaderboard after Round 1

Here's a detailed look at the full PIF London Championship leaderboard after the first round on August 8, Friday:

T1 - Alexandra Swayne (-6)

T1 - Laura Fuenfstueck (-6)

T3 - Chiara Tamburlini (-5)

T3 - Carlota Ciganda (-5)

T5 - Cara Gainer (-4)

T5 - Mimi Rhodes (-4)

T5 - Sofie Bringner (-4)

T5 - Charlotte Laffar (-4)

T5 - Alessandra Fanali (-4)

T10 - Kelsey MacDonald (-3)

T10 - Natacha Host Husted (-3)

T10 - Casandra Alexander (-3)

T10 - Diksha Dagar (-3)

T10 - Eleanor Givens (-3)

T15 - Noora Komulainen (-2)

T15 - Adela Cernousek (-2)

T15 - Brianna Navarrosa (-2)

T15 - Emma Spitz (-2)

T15 - Kelsey Bennett (-2)

T15 - Daniela Darquea (-2)

T15 - Aunchisa Utama (-2)

T15 - Annabel Wilson (-2)

T15 - Pia Babnik (-2)

T15 - Olivia Cowan (-2)

T15 - Anna Magnusson (-2)

T15 - Celine Boutier (-2)

T15 - Billie-Jo Smith (-2)

T15 - Kristyna Napoleaova (-2)

T29 - Shannon Tan (-1)

T29 - Lee-Anne Pace (-1)

T29 - Ayako Uehara (-1)

T29 - Momoka Kobori (-1)

T29 - Amelia Garvey (-1)

T29 - Anne van Dam (-1)

T29 - April Angurasaranee (-1)

T29 - Emily Kristine Pedersen (-1)

T37 - Perrine Delacour (E)

T37 - Kim Metraux (E)

T37 - Chiara Noja (E)

T37 - Amy Taylor (E)

T37 - Manon De Roey (E)

T37 - Maria Hernandez (E)

T37 - Aditi Ashok (E)

T37 - Trichat Cheenglab (E)

T37 - Agathe Sauzon (E)

T37 - Kirsten Rudgeley (E)

T37 - Lauren Walsh (E)

T37 - Georgia Hall (E)

T37 - Teresa Toscano (E)

T37 - Alessia Nobilio (E)

T37 - Marta Sanz Barrio (E)

T52 - Virginia Elena Carta (+1)

T52 - Sara Kouskova (+1)

T52 - Nastasia Nadaud (+1)

T52 - Helen Briem (+1)

T52 - Chloe Williams (+1)

T52 - Sara Byrne (+1)

T52 - Meghan MacLaren (+1)

T52 - Sarah Schober (+1)

T52 - Ginnie Ding (+1)

T52 - Alexandra Forsterling (+1)

T52 - Patty Tavatanakit (+1)

T52 - Tina Mazarino (+1)

T52 - Luna Sobron Galmes (+1)

T52 - Bronte Law (+1)

T52 - Alice Hewson (+1)

T67 - Marta Martin (+2)

T67 - Pranavi Urs (+2)

T67 - Lisa Pettersson (+2)

T67 - Patricia Isabel Schmidt (+2)

T67 - Darcey Harry (+2)

T67 - Celine Herbin (+2)

T67 - Maha Haddioui (+2)

T67 - Sarah Kemp (+2)

T75 - Anna Huang (+3)

T75 - Klara Davidson Spilkova (+3)

T75 - Dorthea Forbrigd (+3)

T75 - Avani Prashanth (+3)

T75 - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (+3)

T75 - Moa Folke (+3)

T75 - Blanca Fernandez (+3)

T75 - Megan Dennis (+3)

T75 - Marianne Skarpnord (+3)

T84 - Lorna McClymont (+4)

T84 - Johanna Wrigley (+4)

T84 - Jess Baker (+4)

T84 - Kajsa Arwefjall (+4)

T84 - Liz Young (+4)

T84 - Hannah Screen (+4)

T90 - Anna Foster (+5)

T90 - Rosie Davies (+5)

T90 - Annabell Fuller (+5)

T90 - Fatima Fernandez Cano (+5)

T90 - Anna Zanusso (+5)

T90 - Danielle Du Toit (+5)

T96 - Yani Tseng (+6)

T96 - Smilla Tarning Soenderby (+6)

T96 - Nuria Iturrioz (+6)

T96 - Polly Mack (+6)

T96 - Carmen Alonso (+6)

T96 - Ariane Klotz (+6)

102 - Ursula Wikstrom (+7)

103 - Trish Johnson (+8)

104 - Paris Hilinski (+9)

