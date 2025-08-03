Watch: Mimi Rhodes hits her playing partner's ball to score an ace during Round 4 of the AIG Women's Open

Luck is one of the most important parts of golf, and it looks like Mimi Rhodes had it in her favor during the final round of the AIG Women's Open. On Sunday, August 3, Rhodes played one of the most remarkable shots of her golf career: a hole-in-one. However, this was a hole-in-one in which luck played a more significant role than just skills.For context, Mimi Rhodes and Stephanie Kyriacou competed in the final round as tee partners. During hole 5, which is a par 3, Kyriacou took the first shot, and the Australian golfer struck a tee shot that was inches away from the hole. While it was almost an ace for her, on the other hand, it helped Mimi Rhodes land one. Rhodes' tee shot was almost identical, but the ball instead hit Kyriacou's ball before going into the hole.The 24-year-old's shot meandered through the green briefly before hitting Kyriacou's ball in a snooker-like fashion and rolling into the hole. It was an incredible and hilarious moment that gave Rhodes her second hole-in-one of her career. AIG Women's Open's official X page even posted Rhodes' shot with a caption that read:&quot;My. My. Mimi. 💯 Hole-in-one for Mimi Rhodes.&quot;Rhodes' shot has been the talk of the town, and it has also sparked some comparisons to Louis Oosthuizen's spectacular hole-in-one at the 2016 Masters. Oosthuizen also played a similar shot, and his ball rolled over and hit another golfer's ball before eventually going into the hole. These incidents are undoubtedly one of the luckiest moments in golf history.When did Mimi Rhodes make her first hole-in-one?AIG Women's Open 2025 - Round Two - Source: GettyThe 2025 season is Mimi Rhodes' debut season in the LET, and already she has shot two hole-in-ones. During the 2025 Tenerife Women's Open, the golfer accomplished this incredible feat for the first time in her career. Rhodes made an incredible shot on the par-3 7th hole during the tournament that took place at Abama Golf Resort.Rhodes fired the shot directly at the hole, and it rolled over for a long time before falling into the hole. Talking more about it, here is a look:Rhodes was able to finish in the top 20 of the 2025 Tenerife Women's Open thanks to this incredible ace, with a total score of 2-under par. Rhodes has one win this season on the Ladies European Tour, which came at the Dutch Ladies Open. She finished the tournament with a total score of 9-under par, posting rounds of 69, 69, and 69.Meanwhile, Rhodes posted 69, 74, 70 in the first three rounds of the AIG Women's Open after missing the cut in the two majors this season.