2025 AIG Women’s Open prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $9.75M purse?

The 2025 AIG Women’s Open is set to make history, not just on the course but also in its operations and prize offerings. For the first time at a UK golf event, robotic mowers will prepare the course each day, introducing cutting-edge technology to the championship setup.
In addition to this innovation, the tournament will feature a record-breaking prize purse of $9.75 million. That figure is nearly triple the total from just seven years ago and marks a $250,000 increase from last year’s edition.
The champion will receive $1,462,500, the largest winner’s share in the 49-year history of the AIG Women’s Open. The rise in prize money reflects the event's growing stature on the LPGA Tour and the increasing investment in women’s professional golf. With top players from around the world competing at Royal Porthcawl, the stakes are higher than ever.
The event now stands as the third-richest on the women’s golf calendar, behind only the U.S. Women’s Open, which offered $12 million earlier this season, and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which featured a $10.4 million purse.
This year’s total of the AIG Women’s Open at St. Andrews represents a $250,000 increase compared to last year's edition, continuing the rising payouts across women’s professional golf.
Lottie Woad, who made headlines last week by winning the Women’s Scottish Open in her first professional start, comes into the AIG Women’s Open with strong momentum. Her recent performance has made her an early favorite, particularly with world No. 1 Nelly Korda still searching for her first win of the season. Lydia Ko returns as the defending champion, looking to build on her success from the previous year and hold off a competitive field at Royal Porthcawl.
What is the final prize money payout of the 2025 AIG Women’s Open?
Win: $1,462,500
2: $962,424
3: $697,059
4: $538,313
5: $432,493
6: $353,120
7: $294,915
8: $257,879
9: $231,421
10: $210,253
11: $194,374
12: $181,145
13: $169,504
14: $158,925
15: $149,398
16: $140,933
17: $133,530
18: $127,178
19: $121,889
20: $117,651
21: $113,424
22: $109,186
23: $104,958
24: $100,721
25: $97,019
26: $93,318
27: $89,695
28: $85,904
29: $82,202
30: $79,027
31: $75,851
32: $72,675
33: $69,499
34: $66,324
35: $63,684
36: $61,034
37: $58,395
38: $55,745
39: $53,095
40: $50,981
41: $48,867
42: $46,754
43: $44,630
44: $42,516
45: $40,928
46: $39,340
47: $37,752
48: $36,164
49: $34,576
50: $32,989
51: $31,937
52: $30,875
53: $29,813
54: $28,761
55: $27,699
56: $26,637
57: $25,586
58: $24,523
59: $23,472
60: $22,410
61: $21,884
62: $21,348
63: $20,822
64: $20,296
65: $19,760
66: $19,234
67: $18,708
68: $18,172
69: $17,646
70: $17,120
71: $12,777
72: $12,482
73: $12,186
74: $11,891
75: $11,595
76: $11,300