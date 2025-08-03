2025 AIG Women’s Open prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $9.75M purse?

The 2025 AIG Women’s Open is set to make history, not just on the course but also in its operations and prize offerings. For the first time at a UK golf event, robotic mowers will prepare the course each day, introducing cutting-edge technology to the championship setup.

In addition to this innovation, the tournament will feature a record-breaking prize purse of $9.75 million. That figure is nearly triple the total from just seven years ago and marks a $250,000 increase from last year’s edition.

The champion will receive $1,462,500, the largest winner’s share in the 49-year history of the AIG Women’s Open. The rise in prize money reflects the event's growing stature on the LPGA Tour and the increasing investment in women’s professional golf. With top players from around the world competing at Royal Porthcawl, the stakes are higher than ever.

The event now stands as the third-richest on the women’s golf calendar, behind only the U.S. Women’s Open, which offered $12 million earlier this season, and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which featured a $10.4 million purse.

This year’s total of the AIG Women’s Open at St. Andrews represents a $250,000 increase compared to last year's edition, continuing the rising payouts across women’s professional golf.

Lottie Woad, who made headlines last week by winning the Women’s Scottish Open in her first professional start, comes into the AIG Women’s Open with strong momentum. Her recent performance has made her an early favorite, particularly with world No. 1 Nelly Korda still searching for her first win of the season. Lydia Ko returns as the defending champion, looking to build on her success from the previous year and hold off a competitive field at Royal Porthcawl.

What is the final prize money payout of the 2025 AIG Women’s Open?

Win: $1,462,500

2: $962,424

3: $697,059

4: $538,313

5: $432,493

6: $353,120

7: $294,915

8: $257,879

9: $231,421

10: $210,253

11: $194,374

12: $181,145

13: $169,504

14: $158,925

15: $149,398

16: $140,933

17: $133,530

18: $127,178

19: $121,889

20: $117,651

21: $113,424

22: $109,186

23: $104,958

24: $100,721

25: $97,019

26: $93,318

27: $89,695

28: $85,904

29: $82,202

30: $79,027

31: $75,851

32: $72,675

33: $69,499

34: $66,324

35: $63,684

36: $61,034

37: $58,395

38: $55,745

39: $53,095

40: $50,981

41: $48,867

42: $46,754

43: $44,630

44: $42,516

45: $40,928

46: $39,340

47: $37,752

48: $36,164

49: $34,576

50: $32,989

51: $31,937

52: $30,875

53: $29,813

54: $28,761

55: $27,699

56: $26,637

57: $25,586

58: $24,523

59: $23,472

60: $22,410

61: $21,884

62: $21,348

63: $20,822

64: $20,296

65: $19,760

66: $19,234

67: $18,708

68: $18,172

69: $17,646

70: $17,120

71: $12,777

72: $12,482

73: $12,186

74: $11,891

75: $11,595

76: $11,300

