AIG Women's Open 2025 round 4 tee times and pairings explored

Following the third round, AIG Women's Open is set for the final 18 holes of play. The golf Major at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club currently has Miyu Yamashita in the solo leader's spot with 9-under par total.
The Japanese golfer will be starting her final round at 2.20 pm local time on August 3, Sunday. She is paired up with A Lim Kim, who's currently second on the 2025 AIG Women's Open leaderboard.
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard will start her final round at 8.10 am local time on Sunday. For the fourth round, the golfer will be teeing off solo from hole 1 of Royal Porthcawl Golf Course.
Charley Hull delivered an incredible performance on moving day at the 2025 AIG Women's Open. Ranked T4, Hull will play in the final round with Megan Khang from 2 pm local time.
Nelly Korda is paired up with Jin Hee Im for Round 4. They will get their round underway at 11 am.
Lydia Ko, the defending champion at the AIG Women's Open will be starting her round around 11.10 am local time on Sunday. She is paired up for Paula Martin Sampedro for the final 18 holes of play.
AIG Women's Open 2025 round 4 tee times and official pairings
Here's a detailed look at all the tee times and groupings for the final round of 2025 AIG Women's Open. Take a look:
- 8:10 am: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- 8:20 am: Stacy Lewis, Shannon Tan
- 8:30 am: Yani Tseng, Jeneath Wong
- 8:40 am: Manon De Roey, Patty Tavatanakit
- 8:50 am: Akie Iwai, Leona Maguire
- 9:00 am: Dasom Ma, Mi Hyang Lee
- 9:10 am: Mary Liu, Grace Kim
- 9:20 am: Angel Yin, Emma Spitz
- 9:35 am: Carla Bernat Escuder, Perrine Delacour
- 9:45 am: Arpichaya Yubol, Laura Fuenfstueck
- 9:55 am: Casandra Alexander, Yuri Yoshida
- 10:05 am: Amy Yang, Brooke Matthews
- 10:15 am: Lindy Duncan, Madelene Sagström
- 10:25 am: Diksha Dagar, In Gee Chun
- 10:35 am: Kristen Gillman, Ilhee Lee
- 10:45 am: Ashleigh Buhai, Darcey Harry
- 11:00 am: Nelly Korda, Jin Hee Im
- 11:10 am: Lydia Ko, Paula Martin Sampedro
- 11:20 am: Alexa Pano, Pajaree Anannarukarn
- 11:30 am: Nasa Hataoka, Linn Grant
- 11:40 am: Narin An, Sarah Schmelzel
- 11:50 am: Jeeno Thitikul, Haeran Ryu
- 12:00 pm: Ayaka Furue, Bronte Law
- 12:15 pm: Lauren Coughlin, Celine Boutier
- 12:25 pm: Sei Young Kim, Esther Henseleit
- 12:35 pm: Yan Liu, Anna Nordqvist
- 12:45 pm: Morgane Metraux, Chisato Iwai
- 12:55 pm: Minjee Lee, Lottie Woad
- 1:05 pm: Mimi Rhodes, Stephanie Kyriacou
- 1:15 pm: Hyo Joo Kim, Ariya Jutanugarn
- 1:30 pm: Mao Saigo, Jenny Shin
- 1:40 pm: Chiara Tamburlini, Wei-Ling Hsu
- 1:50 pm: Georgia Hall, Rio Takeda
- 2:00 pm: Megan Khang, Charley Hull
- 2:10 pm: Minami Katsu, Andrea Lee
- 2:20 pm: A Lim Kim, Miyu Yamashita