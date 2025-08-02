Charley Hull powers through Round 3 as Nelly Korda has an average outing at the 2025 AIG Women's Open

Charley Hull and Nelly Korda are three rounds into their respective campaigns at the 2025 AIG Women's Open. As Hull secured a considerable boost in her game, Korda's performance on moving day was quite decent.

The final Major of the year in women's golf is currently taking place in Wales, with Miyu Yamashita atop the leaderboard.

Charley Hull remains in contention heading into the final round after scoring a 6-under 66 in Round 3 of 2025 AIG Women's Open. On the other hand, Korda ended her round on Saturday with a total 2-over par 74.

Hull had an impressive bogey-free run over the front nine in the third round. She hit five birdies, including three back-to-back on holes 5, 6 and 7. The Brit then scored two consecutive birdies on 12 and 13, before bogeying the 14th.

Korda started her round with a bogey on hole 2, and finished the front nine with consistent pars over the remaining holes. She bagged two birdies on the par 4 hole 11 and par 5 hole 13. Korda bogeyed on holes 10, 14, and 16 of the back nine.

After three rounds of play, Charley Hull stands with a total 6-under par 210. On the other hand, Nelly Korda stands with a 54-hole total of even par 216.

Exploring Charley Hull and Nelly Korda's 2025 AIG Women's Open Round 3 scorecards

Here's a detailed look at the hole-by-hole breakdowns of Nelly Korda and Charley Hull's performance in round three of the 2025 AIG Women's Open.

Nelly Korda:

par 4 Hole 1: 4

par 4 Hole 2: 5 (bogey)

par 4 Hole 3: 4

par 4 Hole 4: 4

par 3 Hole 5: 3

par 5 Hole 6: 5

par 4 Hole 7: 4

par 3 Hole 8: 3

par 5 Hole 9: 5

par 4 Hole 10: 5 (bogey)

par 4 Hole 11: 3 (birdie)

par 3 Hole 12: 3

par 5 Hole 13: 4 (birdie)

par 4 Hole 14: 5 (bogey)

par 3 Hole 15: 3

par 4 Hole 16: 5 (bogey)

par 4 Hole 17: 4

par 5 Hole 18: 5

Score in Third Round = 2-over par 74

Charley Hull:

par 4 Hole 1: 4

par 4 Hole 2: 3 (birdie)

par 4 Hole 3: 4

par 4 Hole 4: 4

par 3 Hole 5: 2 (birdie)

par 5 Hole 6: 4 (birdie)

par 4 Hole 7: 3 (birdie)

par 3 Hole 8: 3

par 5 Hole 9: 4 (birdie)

par 4 Hole 10: 4

par 4 Hole 11: 4

par 3 Hole 12: 2 (birdie)

par 5 Hole 13: 4 (birdie)

par 4 Hole 14: 5 (bogey)

par 3 Hole 15: 3

par 4 Hole 16: 4

par 4 Hole 17: 4

par 5 Hole 18: 5

Score in Third Round = 6-under par 66

