Nelly Korda & Lottie Woad power through Round 2 of the 2025 AIG Women's Open as both enter the top 20

Nelly Korda and Lottie Woad have just completed playing in the second round of the ongoing 2025 AIG Women's Open. As the half-way cut looms over the field, Korda and Woad have gained entry into the weekend with a comfortable margin.

Ad

Korda and Woad currently stand within the top 20 of the AIG Women's Open leaderboard with a total score of 2-under par. Woad is coming off a fresh and historic win at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open.

On the other hand, Korda is yet to claim a professional victory in 2025. Woad started her second round with two birdies on the front nine. She holed consistent pars on the remaining holes and finished the first nine bogey-free.

Ad

Trending

Nelly Korda scored pars throughout the front nine and bogeyed on hole 4. On the back nine, she scored three bogeys and four birdies, with the fourth one on the concluding hole.

On the other hand, Woad started her back nine with a birdie followed by a bogey. She scored three back-to-back birdies on holes 12 to 14 before scoring a triple bogey on hole 16.

Exploring Nelly Korda and Lottie Woad's Round 2 scorecard from 2025 AIG Women's Open

Here's a detailed view at the Individual scorecards of Lottie Woad and Nelly Korda in the second round of 2025 AIG Women's Open.

Ad

Lottie Woad:

par 4 hole 1 - 4

par 4 hole 2 - 4

par 4 hole 3 - 4

par 4 hole 4 - 4

par 3 hole 5 - 3

par 5 hole 6 - 4 (birdie)

par 4 hole 7 - 4

par 3 hole 8 - 2 (birdie)

par 5 hole 9 - 5

par 4 hole 10 - 3 (birdie)

par 4 hole 11 - 5 (bogey)

par 3 hole 12 - 2 (birdie)

par 5 hole 13 - 4 (birdie)

par 4 hole 14 - 3 (birdie)

par 3 hole 15 - 3

par 4 hole 16 - 7 (triple bogey)

par 4 hole 17 - 4

par 5 hole 18 - 5

Total score in R2: 2-under par 70

Ad

Nelly Korda:

par 4 hole 1 - 4

par 4 hole 2 - 4

par 4 hole 3 - 4

par 4 hole 4 - 5 (bogey)

par 3 hole 5 - 3

par 5 hole 6 - 5

par 4 hole 7 - 4

par 3 hole 8 - 3

par 5 hole 9 - 5

par 4 hole 10 - 4

par 4 hole 11 - 5 (bogey)

par 3 hole 12 - 2 (birdie)

par 5 hole 13 - 4 (birdie)

par 4 hole 14 - 5 (bogey)

par 3 hole 15 - 2 (birdie)

par 4 hole 16 - 5 (bogey)

par 4 hole 17 - 4

par 5 hole 18 - 4 (birdie)

Total score in R2: even par 72

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More