Nelly Korda & Lottie Woad power through Round 2 of the 2025 AIG Women's Open as both enter the top 20

Nelly Korda and Lottie Woad have just completed playing in the second round of the ongoing 2025 AIG Women's Open. As the half-way cut looms over the field, Korda and Woad have gained entry into the weekend with a comfortable margin.
Korda and Woad currently stand within the top 20 of the AIG Women's Open leaderboard with a total score of 2-under par. Woad is coming off a fresh and historic win at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open.
On the other hand, Korda is yet to claim a professional victory in 2025. Woad started her second round with two birdies on the front nine. She holed consistent pars on the remaining holes and finished the first nine bogey-free.
Nelly Korda scored pars throughout the front nine and bogeyed on hole 4. On the back nine, she scored three bogeys and four birdies, with the fourth one on the concluding hole.
On the other hand, Woad started her back nine with a birdie followed by a bogey. She scored three back-to-back birdies on holes 12 to 14 before scoring a triple bogey on hole 16.
Exploring Nelly Korda and Lottie Woad's Round 2 scorecard from 2025 AIG Women's Open
Here's a detailed view at the Individual scorecards of Lottie Woad and Nelly Korda in the second round of 2025 AIG Women's Open.
Lottie Woad:
- par 4 hole 1 - 4
- par 4 hole 2 - 4
- par 4 hole 3 - 4
- par 4 hole 4 - 4
- par 3 hole 5 - 3
- par 5 hole 6 - 4 (birdie)
- par 4 hole 7 - 4
- par 3 hole 8 - 2 (birdie)
- par 5 hole 9 - 5
- par 4 hole 10 - 3 (birdie)
- par 4 hole 11 - 5 (bogey)
- par 3 hole 12 - 2 (birdie)
- par 5 hole 13 - 4 (birdie)
- par 4 hole 14 - 3 (birdie)
- par 3 hole 15 - 3
- par 4 hole 16 - 7 (triple bogey)
- par 4 hole 17 - 4
- par 5 hole 18 - 5
- Total score in R2: 2-under par 70
Nelly Korda:
- par 4 hole 1 - 4
- par 4 hole 2 - 4
- par 4 hole 3 - 4
- par 4 hole 4 - 5 (bogey)
- par 3 hole 5 - 3
- par 5 hole 6 - 5
- par 4 hole 7 - 4
- par 3 hole 8 - 3
- par 5 hole 9 - 5
- par 4 hole 10 - 4
- par 4 hole 11 - 5 (bogey)
- par 3 hole 12 - 2 (birdie)
- par 5 hole 13 - 4 (birdie)
- par 4 hole 14 - 5 (bogey)
- par 3 hole 15 - 2 (birdie)
- par 4 hole 16 - 5 (bogey)
- par 4 hole 17 - 4
- par 5 hole 18 - 4 (birdie)
- Total score in R2: even par 72