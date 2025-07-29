"Can’t expect to win it": Lottie Woad shares thoughts about her surreal win at the 2025 Women’s Scottish Open

Lottie Woad recently shared her thoughts after winning her first title as a professional golfer last week at the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open. The Briton shot an impressive 21-under par score of 267 at the Dundonald Links golf course in North Ayrshire, Scotland, to seal her maiden LPGA Tour victory.The 21-year-old earned her professional status on the LPGA Tour after her T3 finish at the Amundi Evian Championship. Following her victory at the KPMG Women's Irish Open, the English golfer received her Ladies European Tour card. Load's win at the Scottish Open extended her brilliant run in the past few months.During an interaction with Sky Sports Golf ahead of the AIG Open, Lottie Woad was asked about her surreal experience during the past three weeks. Expressing her thoughts about her form and expectations, Woad answered (0:23 onwards):&quot;I don't think you can expect to to go on a run like that, you know, especially your first pro event, you can't. I mean, I could hope to win it, but, you know, you can't expect to win it.&quot;Woad also added that she expects to maintain her performance in the upcoming AIG Women's Open this week.&quot;But just trying to keep the momentum going really is the plan,&quot; she added.The official page of Sky Sports Golf shared a video clip of the interview on X:Lottie Woad is set to compete in her second Women's British Open this week at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course in Wales. Woad was awarded the Smyth Salver honor last year at the Old Course in St Andrews as she became the lowest scoring amateur with a 1-under par score of 287 to finish at T10. She also enters the final Major of the season as a top favourite with +600 odds of winning the title.Lottie Woad focuses on staying 'neutral' during big eventsLottie Woad at The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Source: GettyLottie Woad has gained a lot of attention this season due to her exceptional performances in big events. She has appeared in four Major events and two LET tournaments, winning two titles and achieving three top-10 finishes altogether.Woad was asked about her 'unfazed demeanor' over the past few weeks in the interview with Sky Sports Golf. She answered (1:10 onwards):&quot;I mean I've tried to you know do that. I don't think it always has, but I think over the last few years I've gotten better at it. You know, played in these bigger events and kind of got more used to it.&quot;She went on to add what helps her perform better on the golf course. She said:&quot;And I just, you know, realized that I play a lot better when I'm kind of, you know, neutral and just going about my business really.&quot;Lottie Woad will look to win her maiden Major title at the AIG Women's Open, scheduled to take place from July 31 to August 3 at Royal Porthcawl.