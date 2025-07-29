Lottie Woad reveals what she intends to do with the $300,000 earned after winning the 2025 Scottish Women’s Open

Lottie Woad earned her first professional paycheck after winning the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open. The event had a $2 million purse, and Woad took home $300,000 following a final-round 68 that helped her secure a three-stroke win over Hyo Joo Kim. World No. 1 Nelly Korda finished eight shots behind the winner in solo fifth.Woad, 21, formerly the top-ranked amateur in the world, is now set to compete at the AIG Women’s Open in Wales. She has already reached the venue to kickstart the week. During the post-round presser of the practice round on Tuesday, she was asked how she would spend the prize money that she received at the Scottish Women’s Open. To which, she replied:“I need to get a car in America, so I’ll probably buy a car.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis marked Woad’s debut as a professional on the LPGA Tour. Prior to this, she was unable to collect prize money due to her amateur status. She had won the KPMG Women’s Irish Open earlier in the month and finished tied for third at the Amundi Evian Championship, where she missed a playoff by one shot.Lottie Woad’s recent stretch includes three standout finishes: a win on the Ladies European Tour, a top-three at a major, and now a victory on the LPGA Tour. Across these three events, she registered a combined 55 under par.Her performance over the past month has established her as one of the most in-form players heading into the final major of the season.Lottie Woad outdoes Tiger Woods after her maiden victoryLottie Woad’s win propelled her to 24th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, marking her entry into the list. In comparison, Tiger Woods began his professional career with a tie for 60th and ranked 433rd in the Official World Golf Rankings after his debut.Woad delivered a commanding performance in her first event as a professional. She earned a comfortable three-shot win over Hyo Joo Kim, outperforming a strong field that included top players such as Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, and Lauren Coughlin. Despite the competition, Woad remained consistent over four rounds and never lost control of the leaderboard.Her rise was highlighted by a stat shared on X by user Nosferatu, showing her rapid climb to 24th in the world rankings as of July 27. &quot;Sensational 1st win in her 1st tournament as a pro for the 21yo @LottieWoad!! Never in doubt, won by 3 and finished with a birdie. She should jump somewhere around top 25 in the world! #RolexRanking. Tiger finished T60 in his 1st event as a pro and ranked #433 in #OWGR,&quot; read the caption of the post on X.Tiger Woods began his professional career in 1996 and has won over 100 titles across various tours. In contrast, Lottie Woad has just begun as a pro on the tour and offers plenty of promise.