21-YO Lottie Woad's fearless approach earns her praise from a 3x Major winner

Lottie Woad recently made waves after she clinched the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open title at Dundonald Links. Following the golfer's incredible feat last week, a popular three-time major winner has praised Woad's approach to the sport.Woad is coming off a dominant career as an amateur golfer. The FSU icon won the KPMG Women's Irish Open as an Amateur in July, and she was the only amateur to do so. The 2024 Mark H. McCormack Medal winner had her professional debut last week.Lottie Woad's win at the Women's Scottish Open skyrocketed her rankings as she jumped to the 64th spot of the Rolex Standings. Anna Nordqvist, a three-time major winner in women's golf, has complimented Woad in a media interaction.While talking about Lottie Woad, Nordqvist talked about Woad's performance in the Amundi Evian Championship. Anna told Sky Sports Golf:&quot;..to come in and just come off the blocks like that, I think it's very impressive. I think what she did at Ireland, everyone was impressed though, but the way she handled shooting seven under in the final round at Evian and then just playing tremendous...&quot;&quot;I don't even know how many pars she has in the last three weeks, but she made a few birdies,&quot; she added.Take a look at the full video of Nordqvist talking about Woad in the clip shared by Sky Sports Golf on X (previously Twitter):The European Solheim Cup Team Captain's comments about Woad come after the newly turned pro showcased an incredible performance at Evian. Lottie Woad needed to finish within the top 25 of the tournament leaderboard to secure her LPGA Tour pro card.As the final round continued, the FSU golfer secured seven birdies through the first thirteen holes. Although she was at the top of the leaderboard, Woad ultimately ended the event at T3 with Minjee Lee.Currently, Woad is playing in the first round of the 2025 British Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club.How did Lottie Woad perform in the first round of the AIG Women's Open today?Woad started playing in the AIG Women's Open Round 1 around 12.54 pm (local time) alongside Lilia Vu and Lydia Ko. She secured a birdie on the par-4 opening hole of the front nine. It was followed by a par on the par 4 hole 2.Lottie Woad carded a bogey on the par 4 hole 3, which was her first blemish on the scorecard for the day. After a par on hole 4, Woad secured a bogey followed by a birdie on par 3 hole 5 and par 5 hole 6, respectively.The LPGA Tour pro from England scored pars for the remaining holes, finishing the front nine with an even par total of 36. Woad started playing on the back nine with a par on the opening hole, followed by a disappointing bogey on the par-4 4 hole 11.She followed it up with two consistent pars on holes 12 and 13, before carding a birdie on par-4 hole 14. However, Woad bogeyed on the next hole. Following the birdie on par 5 hole 18, the golfer finished Round 1 of the AIG Women's Open with 72 (E).