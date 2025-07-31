Lottie Woad shares major sponsorship announcement with finance brand ahead of the 2025 AIG Women’s Open

Lottie Woad will be among the 121 players who will compete for the AIG Women’s Open title this year. Ahead of the tournament, she shared a post on instagram announcing her latest sponsorship deal.

Ad

Woad partnered with Novellus Finance under a NIL agreement at the beginning of the year. As per the announcement, the partnership will now continue for the next five years.

The one-time LPGA Tour winner will serve as an ambassador for the finance brand until the end of 2030. She will continue to wear a Novellus-branded hat and other merch while competing on the course.

Speaking about the partnership, Billy McManus, CEO of Novellus, lauded Lottie Woad as a “wonderful person” and a “role model.” He said,

Ad

Trending

“Lottie is an exceptional, generational talent. We have been privileged to have played a small supporting role in the last few months of her journey and like the rest of the world, watched in awe of her maturity and the quality of her game.”

McManus added that Novellus Finance “couldn’t be happier” for the continued partnership with Lottie Woad.

Ad

On the other hand, Load also expressed confidence in the partnership. She appreciate opportunity given by the company and looks forward to the collaboration.

“I’m delighted to have secured this long-term support from Novellus. Billy and the team have been great partners and shown a genuine interest in my career. I can’t wait to continue to represent Novellus and hope that the good fortune since we began the partnership continues for many years to come," she said.

Ad

Woad, who just made her pro debut on the LPGA Tour this year, has secured other sponsorship deals with notable brands. She announced a NIL partnership with Footjoy in February and is also a Titleist brand ambassador.

Lottie Woad speaks on heading into the AIG Women’s Open fresh off maiden LPGA Tour victory - “There’s always pressure”

Lottie Woad secured her LPGA Tour card through the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway after tying for third in the Amundi Evian Championship. She made her LPGA Tour pro debut at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open last weekend and clinched the title.

Ad

Heading into the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, the Surrey native was asked if she felt any pressure to keep up her stellar performance in the final major of the year. She said,

“I mean, there's always pressure obviously, but I don't think there's any more than there was, like from my perspective, before any of the last few weeks.”

Lottie Woad stated that at the end of the day, her aim is still to place herself in a position to contend at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club. Should she clinch the title on Sunday, it will mark her second LPGA Tour victory.

Woad is set to tee off for her first round at the AIG Women’s Open by 12:54 p.m. local time. She will play from Porthcawl’s first tee paired with Lydia Ko and Lilia Vu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More