‘Don’t take much notice of that’: Lottie Woad reacts to being the fan favorite at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open

Lottie Woad has reached the Royal Porthcawl to tee up at the AIG Women's Open from July 31 to August 3. The ISPS Handa Scottish Open Champion will be making her second Open appearance this week in Wales. Woad recently turned professional by earning her LPGA Tour card following her performance at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. She had previously earned the Ladies European Tour (LET) card after winning the KPMG Women's Irish Open in July 2025.Woad has been in the headlines for the past few months for her brilliant performance on the LET and LPGA Tour events. She won her first title as a professional at the Dundonald Links golf course last week in North Ayrshire, Scotland. She defeated top-ranked players such as Nelly Korda, Hyo-Joo Kim, Minjee Lee among others to seal the victory with a 21-under par 267.The English golfer enters the final LPGA Major with a +600 odds of winning the title. In an interview with Sky Sports Golf, Lottie Woad reacted to being the fan favourite despite turning professional a fortnight ago. She said:&quot;I mean, yeah, I don't really take much notice of that, look at that. But you know, obviously playing well and but there's so many good players. So I don't can really feel like the favorite going into it.&quot;Woad shared about her experience over the past three weeks, as she added:&quot;I don't think you can expect to to go on a run like that, you know, especially your first pro event, you can't. I mean, I could hope to win it, but, you know, you can't expect to win it, but just trying to keep the momentum going really is the plan.&quot;Take a look at the interview clip shared by the Sky Sports Golf on X:Lottie Woad debuted at the AIG Women's Open last year at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland as an amateur and finished at T10 with a 1-under par 287. She went on to win the Smyth Salver award for scoring the lowest score as an amateur.Take a look at Lottie Woad's performance so far this seasonLottie Woad after her win at the KPMG Women's Irish Open Golf Championship - Source: GettyLottie Woad has played four LPGA Majors along with two LET events this year, besides the Augusta National Women's Amateur (ANWA). Last year, Woad won the ANWA event but failed to defend her title this year as she settled for the third place.The English golfer missed the cut at the Chevron Championship and finished at T31 at the U.S. Women's Open. She claimed her first LET win at the KPMG Irish Open and at the Amundi Evian Championship, she shared a tie for third with Minjee Lee. Recently, she clinched her second title of the year at the ISPS Handa Scottish Open.