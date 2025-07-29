"Outfits won't help Nelly Korda win" - Fans react to the 27-YO's camouflage outfit ahead of AIG Women's Open

Nelly Korda has been consistent throughout the 2025 season, but the World No. 1 golfer has yet to win a tournament. She was recently seen taking part in the practice rounds of the AIG Women's Open, which will be held at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course in Wales. Interestingly, Korda's outfit in this practice round has gotten a lot of attention on the internet.Korda was spotted in a camouflage outfit, and fans are obsessed with it. Her outfit consisted of green and beige trousers, a beige T-shirt and a green jacket. Korda looked stunning, and Golf.com even took on X to dedicate a post to her. In the caption of this post, Golf.com asked the fans how Korda looked,&quot;Nelly Korda’s practice round fit is __________.&quot;Fans had a varied reaction to Korda's camouflage dress in the comments section of this post, with both harsh and amusing comments. One of the fans argued in the comments that this dress would not help her win a tournament: &quot;Outfits won't help Nelly win&quot;Fans' comments under Nelly Korda's outfit post (Image Credit: X @Golf_com)Aside from that, several fans began to point out that they couldn't see Korda, saying that she wore camouflage to hide. Here is a look at some of these comments:&quot;Where is she?!&quot; one fan stated.&quot;Is that John Cena,&quot; another fan exclaimed.&quot;I don’t see anything.&quot; one fan pointed out.One fan in the comments even claimed that Korda is playing golf in the morning and doing army training in the evening. The comment read,&quot;Tee time at 2 and basic training at 7&quot;Nelly Korda is entering the AIG Women's Open following a strong showing at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, where she finished in fifth place.How is Nelly Korda's 2025 season going so far?AIG Women's Open 2025 - Previews - Source: GettyWhile Nelly Korda has yet to win an event this season, she has been on the verge a couple of times. She has finished second in two tournaments, including the US Women's Open and Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. While she has been solid this season, her performance in 2024 was far better as she won seven LPGA tournaments in 2024.Talking more about Korda's season, here's a look at it:Jan 30 – Feb 2: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions – 2nd place, 270 (-18), $227,854Feb 6 – 9: Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands – Tied 7th, 272 (-12), $51,522Mar 27 – 30: Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass – Tied 22nd, 274 (-14), $22,539Apr 17 – 20: JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro – Tied 16th, 274 (-14), $48,350Apr 24 – 27: The Chevron Championship – Tied 14th, 286 (-2), $104,783May 8 – 11: Mizuho Americas Open – Tied 5th, 277 (-11), $106,039May 29 – Jun 1: U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally – Tied 2nd, 283 (-5), $1,052,621Jun 6 – 8: ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer – Tied 15th, 205 (-8), $23,544Jun 19 – 22: KPMG Women's PGA Championship – Tied 19th, 294 (+6), $131,114Jul 10 – 13: The Amundi Evian Championship – Tied 43rd, 283 (-1), $34,390Jul 24 – 27: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open – 5th place, 275 (-13), $66,918