Who won the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025? Full leaderboard explored

This year's ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open at Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland, ended just a few moments ago. After four rounds of play, the LPGA Tour event has gained a winner who headlined the event with a three-stroke margin.

The $2,000,000 event at Dundonald Links had golfers hooked up for the prestigious title and the massive prize purse. Today, Lottie Woad ended up winning the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open with a total of 21 under par 267 (overall 67-65-67-68).

Yesterday, Woad was leading the event with a two-stroke margin. On Sunday, July 27, she ended the final round of Scottish Open with a 4 under par 68. It cemented her position to clinch her maiden professional win at the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open.

Below Woad, Hyo Joo Kim finished in solo second with a total of 18 under par. Two golfers, Julia Lopez Ramirez, and Sei Young Kim, tied for the third spot with a total of 14-under.

Nelly Korda secured the solo fifth spot on ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open leaderboard. She scored a total of 13 under par after 72 holes of play. Charley Hull finished at T21st spot of the leaderboard following her 5 under par total.

Lauren Coughlin, who was defending her title this week, posted a four-round total of 8 under par. The past ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open champion finished tied for 10th spot on the leaderboard.

ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 full leaderboard

Here's a detailed look at this year's ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open leaderboard after the completion of round 4:

1 — Lottie Woad (-21)

2 — Hyo Joo Kim (-18)

T3 — Julia Lopez Ramirez (-14)

T3 — Sei Young Kim (-14)

5 — Nelly Korda (-13)

6 — Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-11)

7 — Paula Reto (-10)

T8 — Mi Hyang Lee (-9)

T8 — Ariya Jutanugarn (-9)

T10 — Lauren Coughlin (-8)

T10 — Alice Hewson (-8)

T10 — Lindy Duncan (-8)

T10 — Miyu Yamashita (-8)

T10 — Hye Jin Choi (-8)

15 — Mary Liu (-7)

T16 — Akie Iwai (-6)

T16 — Esther Henseleit (-6)

T16 — Soo Bin Joo (-6)

T16 — Ingrid Lindblad (-6)

T16 — Leona Maguire (-6)

T21 — Charley Hull (-5)

T21 — Minjee Lee (-5)

T21 — Benedetta Moresco (-5)

T21 — A Lim Kim (-5)

T21 — In Gee Chun (-5)

T21 — Cassie Porter (-5)

T21 — Karis Davidson (-5)

T28 — Jenny Shin (-4)

T28 — Georgia Hall (-4)

T28 — Minami Katsu (-4)

T28 — Miranda Wang (-4)

T28 — Sarah Schmelzel (-4)

T33 — Kajsa Arewfjall (-3)

T33 — Megan Khang (-3)

T35 — Andrea Lee (-2)

T35 — Johanna Wrigley (-2)

T35 — Brooke Matthews (-2)

T38 — Diksha Dagar (-1)

T38 — Yuri Yoshida (-1)

T38 — Lucy Li (-1)

T38 — Jin Hee Im (-1)

T38 — Darcey Harry (-1)

T38 — Arpichaya Yubol (-1)

T38 — Ina Yoon (-1)

T38 — Rio Takeda (-1)

T46 — Weiwei Zhang (E)

T46 — Annabell Fuller (E)

T46 — Lisa Pettersson (E)

T46 — Nastasia Nadaud (E)

T50 — Emily Pedersen (+1)

T50 — Alessandra Fanali (+1)

T50 — Hinako Shibuno (+1)

T50 — Dewi Weber (+1)

T50 — Chiara Tamburlini (+1)

T50 — Jenny Bae (+1)

56 — Celine Herbin (+2)

T57 — Pia Babnik (+3)

T57 — Albane Valenzuela (+3)

T57 — Anne van Dam (+3)

T57 — Nuria Iturrioz (+3)

T57 — Morgane Metraux (+3)

62 — Jing Yan (+4)

63 — Kristyna Napoleaova (+5)

64 — Allisen Corpuz (+6)

T65 — Gemma Dryburgh (+7)

T65 — Chloe Williams (+7)

T65 — Moa Folke (+7)

68 — Aunchisa Utama (+8)

69 — Dorthea Forbrigd (+11)

70 — Emma Spitz (+12)

