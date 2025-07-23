Lauren Coughlin dubs Scottie Scheffler’s ‘perspective’ to be ‘unique’ after his win at the Open Championship 

Scottie Scheffler's win at The Open Championship seems to have left a mark on professional golfer Lauren Coughlin. The 32-year-old made an honest admission about Scheffler before she steps up to compete in the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open.LPGA Tour and LET pros will be gearing up for the upcoming $2,000,000 contest at Dundonald Links. Coughlin is a part of the field as well, and tomorrow, she tees off alongside Ayaka Furue and Esther Henseleit around 13.15 EST.Scottie Scheffler earned his fourth major title at Royal Portrush Golf Club on Sunday. In the pre-tournament press conference, Coughlin was asked if she was learning anything from the PGA Tour pro.Coughlin's reply was straightforward, and the golfer made the following admission about Scottie Scheffler:&quot;His perspective is very unique... I feel like something that we should aspire to.. his worth isn't defined by him as a golfer, it's defined by him as a husband and a father...&quot;While talking about Scheffler, she also admitted that she was learning from him:&quot;...to not be so into like your identity as a golfer... hearing him say some of those things, it's, you can kind of learn some things from him.&quot;Take a look at the full clip released by the LPGA Tour on Instagram where Coughlin is talking about Scottie Scheffler: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScheffler sent waves after claiming his second major title of the year last week. The 2025 PGA Championship winner's behavior after The British Open win, however, was heartwarming.The golfer celebrated the Claret Jug win with his wife and son, and shared some words about them afterwards. Scottie Scheffler's speech even before he started competing at the Royal Portrush Golf Club also showcased how important his family is to him.When Scottie Scheffler set his priorities straight at Royal PortrushIn the pre-tournament press conference, Scottie Scheffler openly clarified how important his family is to him. The golfer was talking to the press, when his statement appeared quite moving.The PGA Tour pro, while talking about his family, said in his statement (as quoted by Yahoo Sports):&quot;If my golf ever started affecting my home life or it ever affected the relationship I have with my wife or with my son, that’s going to be the last day that I play out here for a living. ...I would much rather be a great father than I would be a great golfer&quot;The World's Number One outplayed the 156-player field and took up the lead spot on the leaderboard after 36 holes. Ultimately, on Sunday, the Texan professional won the British Open title with a four-stroke margin. He carded a final round of 3 under par 68.Following his major title victory, the 29-year-old PGA Tour professional was spotted embracing his wife Meredith and son Bennett on the 18th green.