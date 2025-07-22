Scottie Scheffler "beat the c**p out of everybody" at The Open, says 6x PGA Tour winner

Numerous golf icons praised Scottie Scheffler's win at the Royal Portrush Golf Club. Six-time PGA Tour winner Rocco Mediate recently discussed this win from the World Number One, describing it as one of the most dominant wins of all time. He even compared Scheffler's performance and dominance to Tiger Woods.Rocco Mediate explained how Scottie Scheffler was far ahead of the other golfers, and how even when Scheffler shot a double bogey on hole 8 during the final round, no one cared because everyone knew he would still win the tournament. Mediate claimed that this level of dominance was only seen when Tiger Woods was at his peak.The 62-year-old legend discussed this during his appearance on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio. Rocci Mediate stated:&quot;Everyone seems like in such awe of him, which of course we all are, but I'm not even close to surprised or like, wow, he just kind of played decent and just beat the c**p out of everybody. It wasn't even a battle, really. I mean, when he made the double bogey on eight, it was kind of like, well, that probably won't matter and it didn't.&quot;Mediate added:&quot;The fact that he tried that shot was cool, actually, because it missed by an inch, but that was like missing by 12 feet, but I wasn't surprised. No matter what he says about his, he's not defined by his golf, which is cool. And he just, it was just really remarkable. We haven't seen anything like this, except for Tiger.&quot;Scottie Scheffler had a solid final round of 3 under par, finishing the tournament with a total score of 17 under. He was four shots ahead of Harris English, who finished second in the tournament.Scottie Scheffler claims that his Open Championship victory brought &quot;tears&quot; to his eyesThe 153rd Open - Day Four - Source: GettyDuring the post-tournament conference, Scottie Scheffler stated that the Open Championship was one of his best performances of the season. He believed that winning in such majors was the reason he practiced all his life. Scheffler also stated that he is attempting to satisfy his passion and joy while not seeking to inspire future generations of golfers to achieve number one. He stated:&quot;Is it great to be able to win tournaments and to accomplish the things I have in the game of golf? Yeah, it brings tears to my eyes just to think about it because I've literally worked my entire life to be good at this sport. To have that kind of sense of accomplishment, I think, is a pretty cool feeling. To get to live out your dreams is very special, but at the end of the day, I'm not out here to inspire the next generation of golfers.&quot;Scheffler also stated that, while winning the Open Championship was a significant accomplishment, it did not fulfill his life's goals.