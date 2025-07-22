"He'll never be as big as Tiger Woods" - Fans react to Scottie Scheffler's Open Championship win drawing 4M+ viewers

Scottie Scheffler recently made headlines after clinching his fourth Major title at the 2025 Open Championship. Now, Josh Carpenter has reported a massive viewership increase following Scheffler's domination, and fans on social media have reacted to this.With the win on Sunday (July 20) at Royal Portrush, Scheffler is just one step away from securing his Career Grand Slam. The PGA Tour pro took up the leader's spot after 36 holes of play and ultimately won with a four-stroke margin.Scottie Scheffler's dominating victory has given NBC closer to a 4 million viewership, Carpenter claims. The Sports Business Journal icon also stated that it was more than last year when Xander Schauffele won the British Open.The numbers are reportedly inclusive of streaming as well. Take a look at Carpenter's post on X regarding Scottie Scheffler's domination:Fans on X have now reacted to this take by Carpenter below his post. A section of them ended up criticising Scheffler or comparing him to other golfers.Some of them have also praised the four-time Major championship winner for his performance. Take a look at some of the comments below Carpenter's X post directed at Scottie Scheffler:&quot;He will never be as big as Tiger&quot;, a fan commented below the post.&quot;All the Scottie haters must be livid knowing he's the needle,&quot; someone else commented on X.&quot;numbers were double that 15 years ago&quot;, another one wrote below in the comments.&quot;A blowout win from the best golfer on the planet continues the dominance in ratings from golf this year,&quot; someone praised Scottie Scheffler in the comments.&quot;Thought we heard all weekend how no one watched because it was boring golf and people don’t care from @ProGolfCritic&quot;, an X user wrote below the post.&quot;Apparently elite golf isn’t as boring as a small faction on here like to pretend,&quot; someone commented below.It's worth noting that this is not the first time Scheffler's influence has pushed viewership limits.When Scottie Scheffler's dominance increased PGA Championship viewership amid low trendsMonths ago, the second Major of the year was facing a huge setback in bagging viewership numbers. Despite a record audience at The Masters, PGA Championship was facing some downtime.The golf Major at Quail Hollow Golf Club witnessed 955,000 viewers on ESPN for the first round, which was a 13% decrease from last year. Round 2 had an average 1.3 million viewers, which was 19% less than 2024's.Before Scottie Scheffler's incredible last round, the third round at Quail Hollow recorded an average 3.11 million in viewership, 12% lesser from last year's. The final round of the PGA Championship saw the Texan pro capture his third Major title.Even though ratings were down for the whole Major, Scheffler's domination narrowed the gap from 2024. Following the PGA Tour pro's five-stroke victory, CBS recorded 4.76 million in viewership, which is 4% less than 2024's and 5% more than 2023's PGA Championship final round.