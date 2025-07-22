  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • "He'll never be as big as Tiger Woods" - Fans react to Scottie Scheffler's Open Championship win drawing 4M+ viewers

"He'll never be as big as Tiger Woods" - Fans react to Scottie Scheffler's Open Championship win drawing 4M+ viewers

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Jul 22, 2025 20:51 GMT
Scottie Scheffler (on right) and Tiger Woods (on left) / Source: Getty Images
Scottie Scheffler (on right) and Tiger Woods (on left) / Source: Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler recently made headlines after clinching his fourth Major title at the 2025 Open Championship. Now, Josh Carpenter has reported a massive viewership increase following Scheffler's domination, and fans on social media have reacted to this.

Ad

With the win on Sunday (July 20) at Royal Portrush, Scheffler is just one step away from securing his Career Grand Slam. The PGA Tour pro took up the leader's spot after 36 holes of play and ultimately won with a four-stroke margin.

Scottie Scheffler's dominating victory has given NBC closer to a 4 million viewership, Carpenter claims. The Sports Business Journal icon also stated that it was more than last year when Xander Schauffele won the British Open.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The numbers are reportedly inclusive of streaming as well. Take a look at Carpenter's post on X regarding Scottie Scheffler's domination:

Ad

Fans on X have now reacted to this take by Carpenter below his post. A section of them ended up criticising Scheffler or comparing him to other golfers.

Some of them have also praised the four-time Major championship winner for his performance. Take a look at some of the comments below Carpenter's X post directed at Scottie Scheffler:

"He will never be as big as Tiger", a fan commented below the post.
Ad
Ad
"All the Scottie haters must be livid knowing he's the needle," someone else commented on X.
Ad
"numbers were double that 15 years ago", another one wrote below in the comments.
"A blowout win from the best golfer on the planet continues the dominance in ratings from golf this year," someone praised Scottie Scheffler in the comments.
"Thought we heard all weekend how no one watched because it was boring golf and people don’t care from @ProGolfCritic", an X user wrote below the post.
Ad
"Apparently elite golf isn’t as boring as a small faction on here like to pretend," someone commented below.

It's worth noting that this is not the first time Scheffler's influence has pushed viewership limits.

When Scottie Scheffler's dominance increased PGA Championship viewership amid low trends

Months ago, the second Major of the year was facing a huge setback in bagging viewership numbers. Despite a record audience at The Masters, PGA Championship was facing some downtime.

Ad

The golf Major at Quail Hollow Golf Club witnessed 955,000 viewers on ESPN for the first round, which was a 13% decrease from last year. Round 2 had an average 1.3 million viewers, which was 19% less than 2024's.

Before Scottie Scheffler's incredible last round, the third round at Quail Hollow recorded an average 3.11 million in viewership, 12% lesser from last year's. The final round of the PGA Championship saw the Texan pro capture his third Major title.

Even though ratings were down for the whole Major, Scheffler's domination narrowed the gap from 2024. Following the PGA Tour pro's five-stroke victory, CBS recorded 4.76 million in viewership, which is 4% less than 2024's and 5% more than 2023's PGA Championship final round.

About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications