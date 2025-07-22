Scottie Scheffler's Open Championship win draws 4M+ viewers, tops Xander Schauffele's win at Royal Troon

Scottie Scheffler delivered a commanding performance when he won the 2025 Open Championship. He finished four shots ahead of Harris English, who took second place. This marked Scheffler's second major victory and his fourth tournament win of the 2025 season. It also seems that the buzz surrounding this win was big enough to draw millions of viewers.According to Josh Carpenter, NBC drew just over 4 million viewers during the final round of the 2025 Open Championship. Interestingly, this is not only higher than last year's total, when Xander Schauffele won the title (3.390 million), but it also marked NBC's highest Open Championship viewership since 2022.Carpenter's post read,&quot;NBC draws a little more than 4 million viewers for Scottie Scheffler’s dominant win at Portrush on Sunday (streaming included). That’s up big from 3.390M last year (Schauffele) and the best since 2022 at St Andrews.&quot;Another reason Scottie Scheffler's win has garnered so much attention is that it has broken numerous records. With this victory, Scheffler joins an elite group of golfers who have won two majors while finishing outside the top seven in the other two. Not only that, but Scheffler has the lowest total among golfers who have made all four cuts in this season's majors (-32).Scottie Scheffler claims he is not &quot;anything special&quot; after winning the 2025 Open ChampionshipThe 153rd Open - Day Four - Source: GettyDuring the post-tournament conference, Scottie Scheffler discussed several topics, one of which was his remark that he is not exceptional. He argued that while he can shoot lower than certain other golfers some weeks, this does not qualify him as the best of all time. The golfer even emphasized his performance, claiming:&quot;I don’t think that I’m anything special just because some weeks I’m better at shooting a lower score than other guys are. Am I grateful for it? Do I enjoy it? Oh my gosh, yes, this is a cool feeling. I can’t wait to get home and celebrate this championship with the people that have helped me along the way. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t fulfil the deepest desires of my heart. I don’t know why I’m so lucky that I get to live out my dreams, but it’s something I’m very grateful for.&quot;Scottie Scheffler also said that winning a tournament will never make you happy. Many other things in life are more important than winning a golf tournament. He went on,&quot;Just because you win a golf tournament or accomplish something, it doesn’t make you happy. It doesn’t – maybe for a few moments, maybe for a few days, but at the end of the day, there’s more to life than playing golf. I’m pretty excited to go home and celebrate this one.”Scottie Scheffler is taking a few weeks off after his impressive victory at the 2025 Open Championship. His next tournament is the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which starts on August 7.