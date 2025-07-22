$440M Hollywood star sends Scottie Scheffler a special message after Open Championship 2025 win

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler claimed the 2025 Open Championship after putting up a thrilling performance at Royal Portrush. Following his victory, popular Hollywood star Adam Sandler sent him a congratulatory message on X.Scheffler scored a total of 17 under in the final major tournament of the year. He beat the runner-up, Harrish English, by a four-stroke margin and secured his second major championship win of the season.One day after the Ridgewood native was crowned an Open Champion, Adam Sandler, who is worth $440 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), shared a tweet that read,“Congratulations again, Schef! Love, your friend, Happy Gilmore.”Notably, Sandler’s tweet made a reference to Happy Gilmore, a popular American sports comedy that follows the life of a professional golfer living out his dreams on the course. The movie originally aired in 1996, and the Hollywood actor plays the lead role of Happy Gilmore in it.The sequel to the same premieres on July 25, 2025, and Scottie Scheffler is one of the golf stars who will be featuring in it. He attended an early screening of the movie on July 21, proudly holding the Claret Jug. Other big golf stars will also make an appearance in the movie, including Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau.How did Scottie Scheffler perform in his final round at the 2025 Open Championship?Scottie Scheffler charged into his final round at Royal Portrush, leading the tournament by four strokes. He four three birdies on the front nine, but encountered an unexpected double bogey on the par-4 eighth hole. Nevertheless, he quickly recovered with another birdie on the par-4 ninth before heading to the back nine.Scheffler went bogey-free on the back nine and shot only one birdie on the par-5 12th, which was enough to secure his victory. He scored 3-under 68 in the round and a cumulative of 17-under 267 across 72 holes.When speaking on his victory, the World No. 1 golfer said that it took a lot of work to get to this point in his career. In addition to that, being able to finally lift the Claret Jug gave him a “special feeling” that he couldn’t quite articulate.Scottie Scheffler admitted that winning at Royal Portrush was not easy. Due to the challenging nature of the golf course, he had to apply an incredible amount of mental focus to be able to make it to the top. He said (via ASAP Sports),“This was a tough week. It was challenging. The golf course was playing really tough, and I had to focus very hard over the course of the weekend… [Winning is] a really cool feeling. I have a lot of gratitude towards being able to accomplish something like this.”Notably, Scottie Scheffler's victory at the Open makes his fourth major championship title. He has won three out of the four major tournaments in golf and is one US Open victory away from being a career Grand Slam winner.