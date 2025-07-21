Scottie Scheffler pens a ‘special’ message after Open Championship triumph

When Scottie Scheffler reached the first green at Royal Portrush and left his ball just 16 inches from the hole, the focus of the day shifted.Instead of wondering whether he would win the 153rd Open Championship, the question became how large his margin of victory would be. By the time he reached the second green, his advantage had grown to five shots. At the fifth, it was up to seven.Though the final gap closed to four strokes, Scheffler capped off a dominant showing with a 3-under 68 in the final round, securing his fourth Major title and second of the season.A few hours after clinching the Claret Jug at the Royal Portrush, Scottie Scheffler took to his official Instagram account and shared a series of pictures from the final Major of the year. In the caption, he expressed gratitude to all the people for making it special, as he wrote:“A W across the pond - this one is special! Sitting in so much gratitude for both the game of golf and my friends, family, and team.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScottie Scheffler’s inclusion in discussions alongside golf’s all-time greats reflects the fact that he may be the rare player unaffected by the weight of such comparisons. To understand how he separated himself from the rest of the field at Royal Portrush, it helps to begin there and to revisit the comments he made earlier in the week.Scheffler’s appearance at The Open began unexpectedly during his pre-tournament press conference. In five minutes, he delivered an unprompted and revealing statement that offered insight into his mindset. As the top-ranked golfer in the world, Scheffler is still a figure many struggle to grasp fully. His remarks, however, provided a glimpse into how he approaches both competition and expectations, heading into one of golf’s most prestigious events.The comparison saga of Scottie Scheffler and Tiger WoodsDuring a stretch of remarkable success on the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler is working to silence the increasing parallels being drawn between his recent performances and the dominant run Tiger Woods enjoyed in the early 2000s.His wire-to-wire performance drew comparisons to Tiger Woods’ commanding eight-shot triumph at the 2000 Open. As Scheffler’s résumé continues to expand, parallels between his achievements and those of Woods are gaining more ground. However, the World No. 1 has only dismissed the comparisons, as he noted (via People):“I still think they’re a bit silly. Tiger won, what, 15 Majors? This is my fourth. I just got one-fourth of the way there.”While it’s often difficult to draw fair comparisons between any player and Woods, whose career is considered among the greatest in the sport’s history, Scheffler’s consistency and command are increasingly placing him in elite company.