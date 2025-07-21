‘Irrelevant statistic’: Golf world comments on comparison between Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods

Scottie Scheffler secured his fourth Major by winning the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. His recent performances have earned comparisons with Tiger Woods, and fans have now reacted to a statistic shared on Instagram by the PGA Tour. The Instagram post featured an image of Woods and Scheffler sharing a laugh. This post highlighted the fact that only these two golfers have won The Open championship while being the world No. 1. The caption of the post read:&quot;Tiger Woods 🤝 Scottie Scheffler. Only two players have ever won The Open Championship whilst being the world's number one golfer #TheOpen.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, some golf fans felt that the statistic did not have much relevance to it. One wrote:&quot;Irrelevant statistic.&quot;Image via Instagram -@pgatour and @dpworldtourAnother fan wrote:&quot;STOP COMPARING THEM. It ain't even CLOSE.&quot;A fan claimed, &quot;Please stop comparing him to Tiger. No place even close to him! Do it when he gets double figures Majors, even just a little bit at that time. But now he has not even hit Phil Mickelson's level yet.&quot;Image via Instagram -@pgatour and @dpworldtourA fan highlighted:&quot;Tiger was 24.&quot;A fan praised Scheffler, &quot;Way to go Scottie!&quot;&quot;Scottie is amazing.. but let's calm down please lol,&quot; wrote another.Image via Instagram -@pgatour and @dpworldtourApart from that, Scottie Scheffler was also compared to Tiger Woods by Paul McGinley.Paul McGinley makes a big statement about Scottie Scheffler after his Open winScottie Scheffler’s historic win at the 2025 Open Championship has sparked big conversations across the golf world, with Irish pro Paul McGinley making a bold comparison.After Scheffler lifted the Claret Jug in Northern Ireland, McGinley suggested that the American might be the closest anyone has come to matching Tiger Woods’ greatness. NUCLR GOLF shared his quotes in an X post on July 21.“I have not seen a competitor anywhere close to Tiger Woods as good as this guy. That’s how high the bar is. And I think as time goes on, he might even prove to be a better one, he might even prove to have more longevity than Tiger Woods at the top,” McGinley said on Sky Sports (via X @NUCLRGolf).Scheffler’s latest victory marked his first-ever Open Championship title. But he’s been knocking on the door for years. He made his debut at the event in 2021, finishing tied for eighth. Since then, he’s played the Major four more times, never missing the cut and staying inside the top 25 in both 2022 and 2023.In the 2024 edition held at Royal Troon, Scheffler tied for seventh, showing how close he’s been to glory before finally getting the job done this year.