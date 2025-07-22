"I won't talk to the media" - Scottie Scheffler's manager seemingly mocks Rory McIlroy after The Open Championship

  • home icon
By Pravashis Biswas
Published Jul 22, 2025 15:45 GMT
Scottie Scheffler (on left) and Rory McIlroy (on right) / Source: Getty Images
Scottie Scheffler recently made waves after clinching his fourth Major title at Royal Portrush Golf Club last Sunday (July 20). Following his Open Championship victory, a comment from Scheffler's manager's has drawn considerable attention.

As per Golf Digest's Jamie Kennedy, Scheffler's manager Blake Smith commented that, after four Majors, he has completed the Career Grand Slam his own way. Blake then made a comment which seemed to be a dig at Rory McIlroy.

The Texas Tech University graduate, while clasping the prestigious Claret Jug, said to Scottie Scheffler:

"That’s a good one, that’s a good one."

Scheffler, reacted to this by turning at Blake and asked:

"Does that complete your four?"

Smith replied to Scheffler by including a hilarious take in his statement. The golfer's manager said:

"Yeah, I’m done... I won't talk to the media for a month now"

Take a look at Kennedy's post on his X profile today:

As per claims, this parting joke or comment could be a dig at Rory McIlroy's media fiasco following the incident at Quail Hollow. Before the PGA Championship, USGA declared McIlroy's primary TaylorMade driver as non-conforming.

Scottie Scheffler also faced the same (according to Mcllroy), but two media personnel decided to leak the news regarding the Northern Irishman's driver. Mcllroy then ended up declining media interactions for weeks, which further stirred some controversy.

Blake Smith is the son of Randy Smith, who is a longtime coach of Scottie Scheffler. Blake currently works at Hambric Sports Management, where he has represented popular pros like Brooks Koepka. Apart from being a manager, Blake is also a longtime friend of Sheffler.

When Scottie Scheffler's domination was publicly acknowledged by Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler displayed extraordinary level of consistency and excellence at Royal Portrush Golf Club last week. After 72 holes, Rory McIlroy was trailing behind the World No. 1 with a seven-stroke margin.

According to Belfast Live, the PGA Tour veteran was quick to admit how impressive Scheffler's game was at The Open. McIlroy said (as quoted by Mirror);

"I wish I had have been closer to Scottie going into today and been able to make a real push but he's been on a different level... None of us could live with what he had this week. He is the bar that we're all trying to get to at this point, so hats off to him."
The Career Grand Slam winner also commented on Scheffler's performance over the last few years. McIlroy said:

"He's been absolutely amazing over these past two to three years. He's an unbelievable player, an incredible champion and a great person too."

Apart from being the top name in OWGR, Scheffler is currenly leading the Ryder Cup rankings with a considerable margin. The Texan pro's Open Championship victory earned him a $3.1 million winner's paycheck and 750 FedEx Cup points.

Edited by Luke Koshi
