Scottie Scheffler has a ‘date night’ with wife and Claret Jug at $440M worth actor’s sequel premiere

Scottie Scheffler recently won his fourth major by winning the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. After this win, the world no. 1 is taking time off the course. Recently, he went to watch the premiere of Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 with his wife, Meredith. He called it a date in an Instagram story he shared on July 22.The caption of his story reads:date night&quot;Image via Instagram- @scottie.schefflerThe image shows Scheffler wearing a white t-shirt with grey jeans. His wife wore a denim shirt paired with funky trousers. Schefler also held his open championship trophy, the claret jug, in one hand. However, the post was originally shared by Golf.com, and Scheffler later reshared it. The Instagram post featured pictures of other golfers as well who went for the premier.The caption of the post reads:&quot;The stars of the golf world ( and the claet jug) were out at the happy gilmore 2 premier.🤩&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdam Sandler is one of Hollywood’s biggest names. With a net worth of $440 million, he earns about $50–60 million every year, putting him among the richest actors in the world.Sandler became famous in the early 1990s when he joined Saturday Night Live. Between 1990 and 1995, he created several funny and memorable characters on the show. After leaving SNL, he moved into movies and quickly became a box office hit.Apart from that, Scottie Scheffler shared a moment with his family at the Scottish Open earlier this month.Scottie Scheffler enjoyed rare family time before the 2025 Genesis Scottish OpenDuring the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scottie Scheffler made headlines not just for his golf but also for sharing rare family moments during a busy tournament week.Ahead of the event, which teed off on July 10, the World No. 1 opened up about the joy of having his wife, Meredith, and baby son, Bennett, by his side in Scotland. In a pre-tournament press conference, Scottie Scheffler said:“Yeah, this is the fun week for us. We get to stay very close to the course so it’s nice for them to be able to walk out and hang out with me for a couple of holes. That’s something that we very rarely get to do.“You know, year there was no fans out here so it was nice for us just to be able to relax and have, you know, Mere and Bennett come hang for a couple of holes. At tournament weeks, you don’t really get a bunch of time at home. So it’s nice for them to be able to come out and hang out for a little bit.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe DP World Tour shared a video of the interview on Instagram on July 9, along with a few photos. One showed Meredith walking the course, while others featured Scheffler smiling and playing with Bennett near the fairways.Although Scottie Scheffler didn’t walk away with the trophy, the week was still meaningful for him. It marked his return to the Scottish Open after skipping the 2024 edition. In 2023, he finished tied for third.