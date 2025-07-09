Scottie Scheffler enjoys the one family moment that they ‘rarely get to do’ at the Scottish Open

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is gearing up for the Genesis Scottish Open, which kicks off on Thursday (July 10), at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. During a pre-tournament press conference, Scheffler was asked about his family. DP World Tour recently shared a clip from his interview on Instagram.

They shared the post on July 9, alongside a series of images. Scheffler is heard saying:

"Yeah, this is the fun week for us. We get to stay very close to the course so it’s nice for them to be able to walk out and hang out with me for a couple of holes. That’s something that we very rarely get to do.

"You know, year there was no fans out here so it was nice for us just to be able to relax and have, you know, Mere and Bennett come hang for a couple of holes. At tournament weeks, you don’t really get a bunch of time at home. So it’s nice for them to be able to come out and hang out for a little bit," Scheffler said.

The next image is of Scottie Scheffler's wife, Meredith Scheffler, walking on the course. The last two images feature Scheffler playing with his son, Bennett, on the golf course.

This marks Scheffler’s return to the event after finishing T3 in 2023 and sitting out in 2024. The Renaissance Club now stages its fourth consecutive co‑sanctioned Scottish Open, drawing the world’s best under calm Scottish weather forecasts. Field teasers show Scheffler grouped with Adam Scott and defending champion Robert MacIntyre in the opening rounds. Added to that, Scottie Scheffler's performance coach recently shared his intense training before the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open.

Scottie Scheffler eyes redemption at Genesis Scottish Open after strategic break

The event marks Scottie Scheffler's comeback after a three-week pause following a disappointing performance at the Travelers Championship. Choosing to skip both the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the John Deere Classic, Scheffler used the time to recover and recalibrate ahead of the season’s crucial stretch.

Scheffler steps onto Scottish turf as the tournament favorite with odds at +360, per FanDuel Sportsbook. His readiness was recently confirmed by his performance coach, Dr. Troy Van Biezen, who shared a video on Instagram of Scheffler powering through a specialized workout routine known as 'rotary reflexive eccentric loading.' The clip gave fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at the Texan's intense preparation.

This year’s Genesis Scottish Open kicks off two straight weeks of elite-level golf in the U.K., leading into the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. The field is stacked with talent, including all of the top five players in the Official World Golf Ranking, eight from the top 10, and 15 of the top 20 in the FedExCup standings.

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More