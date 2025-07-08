Scottie Scheffler’s performance coach shares his intense training ahead of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

Scottie Scheffler returns to competition this week at The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, marking his first appearance since the Travelers Championship three weeks ago. After a rare setback at the Travelers, the World No. 1 opted to skip the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the John Deere Classic to rest and regroup ahead of the upcoming major stretch.

Now, he resumes play on Scottish soil as the favourite at +360, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. And well, Scottie Scheffler is in full swing to give his best at Genesis Scottish Open, and even his performance coach shared a glimpse of it.

Dr. Troy Van Biezen DC took to his official Instagram account and shared a video of Scottie Scheffler working out. He was performing the ‘Rotary reflexive eccentric loading’. And well, he even shared it on his official Instagram story.

The Genesis Scottish Open kicks off two consecutive weeks of premier golf in the United Kingdom, with Scheffler leading a star-studded field in North Berwick, just outside Edinburgh. The Texan arrives with 11 top-10 finishes already this season, including three victories, and currently tops the PGA TOUR in that category. He will face strong competition from all top-five players in the Official World Golf Ranking, eight of the top 10, and 15 of the top 20 in the FedExCup standings.

Having already secured an international title at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Scheffler is eyeing his first professional victory in the United Kingdom. A win this week would provide ideal momentum heading into the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush next week. The Genesis Scottish Open, co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, serves as the final event of the Open Qualifying Series, adding further significance for players not yet exempt.

Scottie Scheffler’s event-by-event earnings in the 2025 season so far

Scottie Scheffler recorded multiple victories during the 2025 PGA TOUR season, including wins at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship, and the Memorial Tournament. He made 14 starts, finished in the top 10 eleven times, and earned over $10 million in prize money, maintaining the top position in the FedExCup standings. Here is how he has performed in the 2025 season so far:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T9, $535,000

WM Phoenix Open: T25, $69,197.14

The Genesis Invitational: T3, $1,200,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T11, $451,250

THE PLAYERS Championship: T20, $240,250

Texas Children's Houston Open: T2, $845,500

Masters Tournament: 4, $1,008,000

RBC Heritage: T8, $580,000

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: 1, $1,782,000

PGA Championship: 1, $3,420,000

Charles Schwab Challenge: T4, $427,500

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: 1, $4,000,000

U.S. Open: T7, $615,786

Travelers Championship: T6, $695,000

