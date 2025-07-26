Who is leading the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

The third round of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open has concluded at Dundonald Links in Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland, with England’s Lottie Woad maintaining her lead. Woad posted a 5-under 67 in the third round, bringing her 54-hole total to 17-under-par (199), two strokes ahead of the field in this LPGA event.

Tied for second at 15-under-par (201) at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open are South Korea’s Sei Young Kim and Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen. Kim climbed two spots with a 6-under 66, while Madsen matched Woad’s 67 to stay in contention. South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim sits in fourth at 14-under-par (202) after a 6-under 66, keeping her within striking distance of the lead.

American Nelly Korda holds fifth place at 12-under-par (204) with a 2-under 70. South Africa’s Paula Reto made a significant leap, jumping 13 spots to sixth at 9-under-par (207) with a 6-under 66. South Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi, with the day’s best round of 7-under 65 at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, surged 31 spots to tie for seventh at 8-under-par (208) alongside American Sarah Schmelzel.

Defending champion of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open Lauren Coughlin struggled with a 1-over 73, dropping to a tie for 32nd at 3-under-par (213). England’s Charley Hull improved with a 4-under 68, moving to a tie for 27th at 4-under-par (212). With a packed leaderboard at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, the final round at Dundonald Links promises a thrilling finish.

ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 Full Leaderboard Explored

1. Lottie Woad (-17)

T2. Sei Young Kim (-15)

T2. Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-15)

4. Hyo Joo Kim (-14)

5. Nelly Korda (-12)

6. Paula Reto (-9)

T7. Hye-Jin Choi (-8)

T7. Sarah Schmelzel (-8)

T9. Karis Davidson (-7)

T9. Ariya Jutanugarn (-7)

T9. Julia López Ramirez (-7)

T9. Miranda Wang (-7)

T9. Cassie Porter (-7)

T9. Rio Takeda (-7)

T15. Miyu Yamashita (-6)

T15. Mi Hyang Lee (-6)

T15. In Gee Chun (-6)

T18. Mary Liu (-5)

T18. Alice Hewson (-5)

T18. A Lim Kim (-5)

T18. Lindy Duncan (-5)

T18. Ingrid Lindblad (-5)

T18. Arpichaya Yubol (-5)

T18. Leona Maguire (-5)

T18. Ina Yoon (-5)

T18. Minami Katsu (-5)

T27. Charley Hull (-4)

T27. Megan Khang (-4)

T27. Minjee Lee (-4)

T27. Benedetta Moresco (-4)

T27. Soo Bin Joo (-4)

T32. Darcey Harry (-3)

T32. Jenny Shin (-3)

T32. Brooke Matthews (-3)

T32. Georgia Hall (-3)

T32. Lauren Coughlin (-3)

T37. Lucy Li (-2)

T37. Jin Hee Im (-2)

T37. Nastasia Nadaud (-2)

T37. Jenny Bae (-2)

T37. Johanna Wrigley (-2)

T42. Allisen Corpuz (-1)

T42. Chiara Tamburlini (-1)

T42. Andrea Lee (-1)

T42. Akie Iwai (-1)

T42. Yuri Yoshida (-1)

T42. Esther Henseleit (-1)

T48. Moa Folke (E)

T48. Anne van Dam (E)

T48. Diksha Dagar (E)

T48. Celine Herbin (E)

T48. Lisa Pettersson (E)

T48. Jing Yan (E)

T54. Alessandra Fanali (+1)

T54. Hinako Shibuno (+1)

T54. Weiwei Zhang (+1)

T54. Dewi Weber (+1)

T54. Annabell Fuller (+1)

T54. Kristyna Napoleaova (+1)

T54. Morgane Metraux (+1)

T61. Aunchisa Utama (+2)

T61. Albane Valenzuela (+2)

T61. Chloe Williams (+2)

T61. Emily Kristine Pedersen (+2)

T61. Amy Yang (+2)

T61. Nuria Iturrioz (+2)

T67. Gemma Dryburgh (+3)

T67. Pia Babnik (+3)

T67. Kajsa Arwefjäll (+3)

