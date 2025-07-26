2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open R4 Weather Forecast: Will it rain at Dundonald Links?

Sunday’s final round of the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open (July 27) at Dundonald Links is expected to be a mix of showers, cloud cover, and moderate winds. Conditions will likely be damp and breezy in the morning with rain easing up as the day progresses. Afternoon play may be less affected, with only a slight chance of further precipitation. Wind will be a constant factor throughout, which could test the players’ ability to control trajectory and distance.

Here is the detailed weather forecast for the final round of the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open:

Morning:

Temperature: 16°C

Conditions: Cloudy and breezy with brief showers

Wind: WSW at 24 km/h (gusts up to 44 km/h)

Humidity: 85%

Dew Point: 13°C

Precipitation: 2.5 mm – chance of rain 72%

Cloud Cover: 99%

Visibility: 5 km

Afternoon:

Temperature: 17°C

Conditions: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Wind: W at 24 km/h (gusts up to 41 km/h)

Humidity: 81%

Dew Point: 13°C

Precipitation: 0.0 mm – chance of rain 25%

Cloud Cover: 71%

Visibility: 6 km

Evening:

Temperature: 14°C

Conditions: Partly cloudy

Wind: W at 17 km/h (gusts up to 32 km/h)

Humidity: 84%

Dew Point: 12°C

Precipitation: 0.0 mm – chance of rain 25%

Cloud Cover: 27%

Visibility: 6 km

What does the winner of the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open get?

The 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open offers a total purse of $2 million, with $300,000 awarded to the winner. This payout aligns with the LPGA Tour’s standard 15 percent distribution. The event features a strong field, including Nelly Korda, Rio Takeda, Charley Hull, and Minjee Lee, among others.

The ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open marks the 19th event of the 2025 LPGA Tour season. The tournament is being held at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France. The 144-player field competes not only for prize money but also for critical points and exemptions that impact the remainder of the season.

The champion of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open will receive 500 Race to the CME Globe points, which play a key role in determining who qualifies for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. Players in the field will earn Race to the CME Globe points based on their finish. Only the top 60 in the standings by November will advance to the Tour Championship, where the winner secures a $4 million prize.

The event also carries Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points, which influence eligibility for other major events and overall player rankings. In addition to monetary rewards and ranking points, the winner gains a two-year LPGA Tour exemption and spots in future marquee tournaments. As a result, strong performances at the Scottish Open can significantly shape a player’s season and career trajectory.

