ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open ended a few hours ago on Friday. After 36 holes of play, Dundonald Links has witnessed a new solo leader in Lottie Woad.
Woad has taken up the lead in her first pro debut with a two-stroke margin. The tournament at Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland, will see her tee off for the third round alongside Nanna Koerstz Madsen around 12.45 pm (local time).
The third round of this year's ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open features Nelly Korda paired up with Sei Young Kim. Both of the golfers will be teeing off from the 1st tee around 12.35 pm (local time).
Charley Hull has been paired up with Andrea Lee for Saturday's round at Dundonald Links. Both of them will tee off for the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open Round 3 around 8.15 am (local time). Her friend, Georgia Hall, will tee off alongside Miranda Wang around 11.45 am (local time).
Lauren Coughlin, the defending ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open champion, will be teeing off around 11.55 am (local time) on Saturday. The golfer will begin playing the third round of this golf tournament alongside Arpichaya Yubol.
ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 Round 3 tee times and official groupings
Here's a detailed look at the tee times and pairings of golfers for the third round of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open (local time):
- 7:00 am: Aunchisa Utama
- 7:05 am: Gemma Dryburgh, Pia Babnik
- 7:15 am: Emma Spitz, Anne van Dam
- 7:25 am: Hinako Shibuno, Dorthea Forbrigd
- 7:35 am: Diksha Dagar, Chiara Tamburlini
- 7:45 am: Moa Folke, Lucy Li
- 7:55 am: Alessandra Fanali, Allisen Corpuz
- 8:05 am: Celine Herbin, Lisa Pettersson
- 8:15 am: Andrea Lee, Charley Hull
- 8:25 am: Megan Khang, Chloe Williams
- 8:35 am: Albane Valenzuela, Dewi Weber
- 8:45 am: Emily Pedersen, Darcey Harry
- 8:55 am: Weiwei Zhang, Mary Liu
- 9:05 am: Jin Hee Im, Kristyna Napoleaova
- 9:15 am: Hye-Jin Choi, Annabell Fuller
- 9:25 am: Kajsa Arewfjall, Akie Iwai
- 9:35 am: Nastasia Nadaud, Miyu Yamashita
- 9:45 am: Karis Davidson, Alice Hewson
- 9:55 am: Jenny Shin, Minjee Lee
- 10:05 am: Ariya Jutanugarn, A Lim Kim
- 10:15 am: Jenny Bae, Mi Hyang Lee
- 10:25 am: Esther Henseleit, Yuri Yoshida
- 10:35 am: Jing Yan, Benedetta Moresco
- 10:45 am: Paula Reto, Julia Lopez Ramirez
- 10:55 am: Morgane Metraux, Soo Bin Joo
- 11:05 am: Ingrid Lindblad, Amy Yang
- 11:15 am: Lindy Duncan, Johanna Wrigley
- 11:25 am: In Gee Chun, Rio Takeda
- 11:35 am: Brooke Matthews, Cassie Porter
- 11:45 am: Miranda Wang, Georgia Hall
- 11:55 am: Lauren Coughlin, Arpichaya Yubol
- 12:05 pm: Sarah Schmelzel, Nuria Iturrioz
- 12:15 pm: Leona Maguire, Minami Katsu
- 12:25 pm: Ina Yoon, Hyo Joo Kim
- 12:35 pm: Sei Young Kim, Nelly Korda
- 12:45 pm: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Lottie Woad