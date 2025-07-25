ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open ended a few hours ago on Friday. After 36 holes of play, Dundonald Links has witnessed a new solo leader in Lottie Woad.

Woad has taken up the lead in her first pro debut with a two-stroke margin. The tournament at Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland, will see her tee off for the third round alongside Nanna Koerstz Madsen around 12.45 pm (local time).

The third round of this year's ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open features Nelly Korda paired up with Sei Young Kim. Both of the golfers will be teeing off from the 1st tee around 12.35 pm (local time).

Charley Hull has been paired up with Andrea Lee for Saturday's round at Dundonald Links. Both of them will tee off for the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open Round 3 around 8.15 am (local time). Her friend, Georgia Hall, will tee off alongside Miranda Wang around 11.45 am (local time).

Lauren Coughlin, the defending ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open champion, will be teeing off around 11.55 am (local time) on Saturday. The golfer will begin playing the third round of this golf tournament alongside Arpichaya Yubol.

ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 Round 3 tee times and official groupings

Here's a detailed look at the tee times and pairings of golfers for the third round of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open (local time):

7:00 am: Aunchisa Utama

7:05 am: Gemma Dryburgh, Pia Babnik

7:15 am: Emma Spitz, Anne van Dam

7:25 am: Hinako Shibuno, Dorthea Forbrigd

7:35 am: Diksha Dagar, Chiara Tamburlini

7:45 am: Moa Folke, Lucy Li

7:55 am: Alessandra Fanali, Allisen Corpuz

8:05 am: Celine Herbin, Lisa Pettersson

8:15 am: Andrea Lee, Charley Hull

8:25 am: Megan Khang, Chloe Williams

8:35 am: Albane Valenzuela, Dewi Weber

8:45 am: Emily Pedersen, Darcey Harry

8:55 am: Weiwei Zhang, Mary Liu

9:05 am: Jin Hee Im, Kristyna Napoleaova

9:15 am: Hye-Jin Choi, Annabell Fuller

9:25 am: Kajsa Arewfjall, Akie Iwai

9:35 am: Nastasia Nadaud, Miyu Yamashita

9:45 am: Karis Davidson, Alice Hewson

9:55 am: Jenny Shin, Minjee Lee

10:05 am: Ariya Jutanugarn, A Lim Kim

10:15 am: Jenny Bae, Mi Hyang Lee

10:25 am: Esther Henseleit, Yuri Yoshida

10:35 am: Jing Yan, Benedetta Moresco

10:45 am: Paula Reto, Julia Lopez Ramirez

10:55 am: Morgane Metraux, Soo Bin Joo

11:05 am: Ingrid Lindblad, Amy Yang

11:15 am: Lindy Duncan, Johanna Wrigley

11:25 am: In Gee Chun, Rio Takeda

11:35 am: Brooke Matthews, Cassie Porter

11:45 am: Miranda Wang, Georgia Hall

11:55 am: Lauren Coughlin, Arpichaya Yubol

12:05 pm: Sarah Schmelzel, Nuria Iturrioz

12:15 pm: Leona Maguire, Minami Katsu

12:25 pm: Ina Yoon, Hyo Joo Kim

12:35 pm: Sei Young Kim, Nelly Korda

12:45 pm: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Lottie Woad

