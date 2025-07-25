Who is leading the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open has wrapped up at Dundonald Links. After 36 holes, the LPGA Tournament has a solo leader who's leading with a two-stroke margin.

The golf contest at Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland, witnessed the cutline coming up after Friday's round. After two rounds of play, Lottie Woad has taken the solo leader's spot with a 36-hole total of 12 under par.

The ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open has Nelly Korda and Nanna Koerstz Madsen tied for second spot on the leaderboard. Both of them have scored 10 under par and trail the leader by a two-stroke deficit.

Lauren Coughlin, who currently defends her 2024 title at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, carded a 4-under par after two rounds. She currently sits in the 12th spot on the tournament leaderboard with six other golfers.

Charley Hull, who scored a two-round total of even par score, sits in the 48th spot of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open leaderboard.

ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 full leaderboard explored

Here's a detailed look at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open after two rounds:

1 — Lottie Woad (-12)

T2 — Nelly Korda (-10)

T2 — Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-10)

4 — Sei Young Kim (-9)

5 — Hyo Joo Kim (-8)

T6 — Ina Yoon (-7)

T6 — Minami Katsu (-7)

T8 — Nuria Iturrioz (-6)

T8 — Leona Maguire (-6)

T10 — Sarah Schmelzel (-5)

T10 — Arpichaya Yubol (-5)

T12 — In Gee Chun (-4)

T12 — Brooke Matthews (-4)

T12 — Miranda Wang (-4)

T12 — Georgia Hall (-4)

T12 — Cassie Porter (-4)

T12 — Lauren Coughlin (-4)

T12 — Rio Takeda (-4)

T19 — Jing Yan (-3)

T19 — Lindy Duncan (-3)

T19 — Paula Reto (-3)

T19 — Julia Lopez Ramirez (-3)

T19 — Soo Bin Joo (-3)

T19 — Amy Yang (-3)

T19 — Ingrid Lindblad (-3)

T19 — Morgane Metraux (-3)

T19 — Johanna Wrigley (-3)

T29 — Jenny Shin (-2)

T29 — Mi Hyang Lee (-2)

T29 — Alice Hewson (-2)

T29 — Ariya Jutanugarn (-2)

T29 — Esther Henseleit (-2)

T29 — Yuri Yoshida (-2)

T29 — A Lim Kim (-2)

T29 — Minjee Lee (-2)

T29 — Jenny Bae (-2)

T38 — Mary Liu (-1)

T38 — Miyu Yamashita (-1)

T38 — Hye-Jin Choi (-1)

T38 — Jin Hee Im (-1)

T38 — Annabell Fuller (-1)

T38 — Nastasia Nadaud (-1)

T38 — Kajsa Arewfjall (-1)

T38 — Akie Iwai (-1)

T38 — Karis Davidson (-1)

T38 — Kristyna Napoleaova (-1)

T48 — Weiwei Zhang (E)

T48 — Albane Valenzuela (E)

T48 — Dewi Weber (E)

T48 — Celine Herbin (E)

T48 — Andrea Lee (E)

T48 — Chloe Williams (E)

T48 — Darcey Harry (E)

T48 — Lisa Pettersson (E)

T48 — Charley Hull (E)

T48 — Megan Khang (E)

T48 — Emily Kristine Pedersen (E)

T59 — Gemma Dryburgh (+1)

T59 — Emma Spitz (+1)

T59 — Lucy Li (+1)

T59 — Alessandra Fanali (+1)

T59 — Dorthea Forbrigd (+1)

T59 — Moa Folke (+1)

T59 — Allisen Corpuz (+1)

T59 — Pia Babnik (+1)

T59 — Anne van Dam (+1)

T59 — Chiara Tamburlini (+1)

T59 — Aunchisa Utama (+1)

T59 — Hinako Shibuno (+1)

T59 — Diksha Dagar (+1)

