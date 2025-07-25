What is the projected cutline at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025?

The ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open got underway on July 24 at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland. The tournament lived up to the hype among fans after the first day and a half of the second round. The leaderboard is looking competitive, with golfers only a few shots away from one another. This makes the cut line for this tournament more important.

Ad

The ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open follows a standard format of 36 holes cut, with only the top 65 and ties from the 144 golfers competing playing over the weekend. Based on the standings so far, the cut for this year's ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open is expected to be around 1-over par. At the time of writing, it is projected that 72 golfers will make the cut, with 12 of them tied for 60th place.

Ad

Trending

The Dundonald Links, a Par-72 course measuring around 6,538-6,563 yards, is a tough course for golfers. It is ideal for the tournament and hosting for the fourth year in a row.

The course gives a classic links terrain with wind exposure, rolling fairways, deep pot bunkers, fescue-lined areas, and firm greens. This risk or reward hole gives the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open a great look.

What did the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open Round 1 leaderboard look like?

ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

The first round of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open was a mixed bag for the players. While the course made things simpler for some, others struggled and finished with a cumulative score of 7 or 8 over par. In the end, Charlotte Laffar led the tournament with a score of 6-under par.

Ad

Talking more about the round 1 leaderboard of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, here's a look at the top 50 golfers and ties:

1 — Charlotte Laffar (-6)

T2 — Arpichaya Yubol (-5)

T2 — Lottie Woad (-5)

T2 — Nuria Iturrioz (-5)

T2 — Rio Takeda (-5)

T2 — Leona Maguire (-5)

T7 — Sei Young Kim (-4)

T7 — N Koerstz Madsen (-4)

T7 — Johanna Wrigley (-4)

T7 — Kristyna Napoleaova (-4)

T7 — Minami Katsu (-4)

T7 — Nelly Korda (-4)

T7 — Morgane Metraux (-4)

T7 — Minjee Lee (-4)

T7 — Jenny Bae (-4)

T7 — Liz Young (-4)

T17 — Ingrid Lindblad (-3)

T17 — Hinako Shibuno (-3)

T17 — Emily Pedersen (-3)

T17 — Diksha Dagar (-3)

T17 — Lauren Coughlin (-3)

T17 — Aunchisa Utama (-3)

T17 — A Lim Kim (-3)

T24 — Amy Yang (-2)

T24 — Ina Yoon (-2)

T24 — Hyo Joo Kim (-2)

T24 — Chiara Tamburlini (-2)

T24 — Esther Henseleit (-2)

T24 — Sarah Schmelzel (-2)

T24 — Yuri Yoshida (-2)

T24 — Karis Davidson (-2)

T24 — Benedetta Moresco (-2)

T24 — Chanoknan Angurasaranee (-2)

T24 — Paula Reto (-2)

T24 — Julia Lopez Ramirez (-2)

T24 — Soo Bin Joo (-2)

T24 — Megan Khang (-2)

T24 — Pia Babnik (-2)

T24 — Kajsa Arewfjall (-2)

T24 — Akie Iwai (-2)

T24 — Anne Van Dam (-2)

T24 — Cassie Porter (-2)

T43 — Nastasia Nadaud (-1)

T43 — Lindy Duncan (-1)

T43 — Miranda Wang (-1)

T43 — Georgia Hall (-1)

T43 — Ayaka Furue (-1)

T43 — Allisen Corpuz (-1)

T43 — Jing Yan (-1)

T43 — Lisa Petterson (-1)

T43 — Jin Hee Im (-1)

T43 — Charley Hull (-1)

T43 — Hira Naveed (-1)

T43 — Annabell Fuller (-1)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More