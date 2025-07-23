Is Charley Hull playing at the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open?

Charley Hull is confirmed to compete in the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire. This marks her return to competitive play after withdrawing from the Amundi Evian Championship two weeks ago. Hull exited the LPGA major during the opening round after collapsing twice on the course and being taken off in a medical cart.

During a pre-tournament press conference at the Dundonald Links on Wednesday, July 23, Hull revealed she was feeling around 80 percent better. She detailed that her agent had requested she be allowed to resume her first round later that day, but the LPGA denied the request, as she had expected.

Since the incident in France, Hull’s recovery plan has focused on rest. She has not been cleared to resume workouts and expects to remain out of training for at least two more weeks.

Despite those limitations, Hull is returning to competition this week and will tee off alongside World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Lottie Woad. The latter, who nearly captured the Evian Championship while still an amateur, is making her professional debut at this event.

Charley Hull’s participation at Dundonald Links comes as she continues to work toward full recovery while easing back into tournament play.

Charley Hull talks about her fainting at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship

Speaking at Dundonald ahead of the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, Charley Hull explained that she had been extremely unwell on Monday, July 21, after flying home from Ireland, spending much of the day vomiting.

The British golfer added that her condition hadn’t improved by Tuesday, as she was still feeling unwell after waking up. Despite going out for a practice round, she recalled feeling exhausted, with aching bones and a high temperature throughout her body. In the pre-tournament press conference, Hull said:

"And the next day I played the pro-am and I soldiered through the pro-am, because I didn't want to let my pro-am team down. But I felt really rough, and all my bones was aching still.Then I woke up the next morning on Thursday and I woke up in the morning and I felt really dizzy, cold sweats, had no energy.”

Charley Hull also shared that she had been playing solid golf through about 12 holes when she began to feel unwell. She added:

"Probably won't see me strolling 30 yards ahead of everyone like I usually do. Probably be 30 yards behind everyone, but I'll get it done."

The two-time LPGA Tour winner explained that on the third hole of the course — which was actually her 12th hole of the round — she started feeling dizzy. While in a fairway bunker, she experienced a sudden loss of vision and hearing, prompting her to sit down for a moment.

